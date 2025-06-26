Norfolk Shut Out In First Loss Of Second Half

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (2-1 | 32-44) were shut out by the Gwinnett Stripers (1-2 | 30-48), 6-0, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides were limited to two hits in their first loss of the Second Half.

Jorge Mateo continued his MLB rehab assignment with Norfolk has he recovers from left elbow inflammation. He went 1-for-3 for a second straight game. Jeremiah Jackson knocked the other hit for the Tides, an infield single.

Cade Povich made the start for the Tides on MLB Rehab and earned the loss after allowing three earned runs in 4.1 innings. Gwinnett's staff did not let the Norfolk offense keep up with the Stripers, dropping the game 6-0. RHP Chayce McDermott (1-4, 8.00) is scheduled to start for Norfolk tomorrow with first pitch at 6:35 pm.







