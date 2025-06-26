Hicklen Homers as Another Late Rally Falls Short against Charlotte

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Charlotte Knights on Mud Crawlers Night at Fifth Third Field. The final score was 12-9.

The Mud Hens sent Keider Montero to the mound, entering the game 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA. The Knights countered with Mike Clevinger, who came in 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA.

Charlotte got the scoring started with a one-out homer from Colson Montgomery, giving the Knights an early lead.

The Knights' pitching and defense were lights out through the first two innings, retiring the Hens in order both times, including four strikeouts.

On the flip side, Toledo surrendered two base hits in the bottom of the second but escaped without damage. Charlotte capitalized in the third, taking advantage of base hits and Toledo fielding mistakes.

Four straight singles extended the Knights' lead to 3-0. A forceout brought in another run, and after 36 pitches in the inning from Montero, the Hens made a pitching change to bring in Trevin Michael in relief.

Following a walk and two stolen bases, Corey Julks delivered a two-run single to make it 6-0 Charlotte.

Montero exited with the following line: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR.

Just as things looked bleak for Toledo, the offense came to life. Gage Workman walked and stole second, then Matt Vierling drove him home with an RBI single to get the Hens on the board. Down 6-1, the Hens still had some work to do.

Hao-Yu Lee took that challenge head-on with a two-run homer, cutting the deficit in half. Two more singles put runners on first and second, but Charlotte halted the momentum and held their lead at three.

After three straight strikeouts from Michael in the fifth, the Hens turned to the bullpen, bringing in Brendan White. Michael finished strong, allowing just one hit over 2.1 innings and striking out six.

Toledo's defense and pitching locked in, and another three-up, three-down frame kept them in striking distance. The offense responded in the bottom half. Akil Baddoo singled to spark the rally, and Ryan Kreidler followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Workman delivered again with a two-run single, making it a 6-5 ballgame.

Charlotte answered in the seventh. The first six batters reached safely with three doubles, two singles, and a walk, extending the lead to 11-5 and prompting a pitching change to Ryan Miller.

But in classic Toledo fashion, the Hens rallied once more. After a walk and a wild pitch moved Justyn-Henry Malloy to second, Jace Jung drew a walk. Then, Brewer Hicklen crushed a three-run homer to left, pulling Toledo within three.

PJ Poulin came in for the eighth to hold the Knights within striking distance.

Montgomery struck again with his second home run of the night, extending the lead to 12-8.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Hens made one final push. Malloy reached on a hit-by-pitch, advanced on defensive indifference, and stole third. Jung walked, and Hicklen grounded into a forceout that scored Malloy to make it 12-9. Hicklen then stole third, putting the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Charlotte sealed the win with a strikeout.

Notables:

Brewer Hicklen: 1 HR, 1 H, 4 RBI, .222 AVG

Gage Workman: 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, .212 AVG

Hao-Yu Lee: 1 HR, 2 H, 2 RBI, .255 AVG

Trevin Michael: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 6 K

The Mud Hens are back at it tomorrow against the Charlotte Knights as 90s Weekend begins at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







