RailRiders Double up Worcester

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 4-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. The win was the ninth consecutive home victory for the RailRiders and the fifth in a row as the RailRiders guaranteed at least a series split with Worcester.

The Red Sox took an early lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. Worcester loaded the bases and Kristian Campbell scored on a sacrifice fly from Vaughn Grissom for a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders answered in the home half of the frame off WooSox left-hander Kyle Harrison. After Yankees #19 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled, Bryan De La Cruz blasted a two-run homer to right, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front 2-1.

In the third, De La Cruz and Ismael Munguia scored on a CJ Alexander single to give the RailRiders a three-run cushion.

Down three runs in the sixth, the WooSox put two runners on and the tying run to the plate, but RailRiders' reliever Zach Messinger retired Trayce Thompson to finish the inning unscathed.

Worcester scored a run in the eighth off reliever Leonardo Pestana. Grissom recorded his second RBI of the evening, singling home Campbell to halve the lead at 4-2.

Carrasco pitched 4.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits in the start. Messinger (2-3) worked 2.1 scoreless frames for the victory. Scott Effross retired the side in the ninth to earn the save. Harrison (0-1) tossed 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Sean Boyle to face the WooSox's Tyler Uberstine. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

3-0, 41-34







International League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.