RailRiders Double up Worcester
June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 4-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. The win was the ninth consecutive home victory for the RailRiders and the fifth in a row as the RailRiders guaranteed at least a series split with Worcester.
The Red Sox took an early lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. Worcester loaded the bases and Kristian Campbell scored on a sacrifice fly from Vaughn Grissom for a 1-0 edge.
The RailRiders answered in the home half of the frame off WooSox left-hander Kyle Harrison. After Yankees #19 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled, Bryan De La Cruz blasted a two-run homer to right, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front 2-1.
In the third, De La Cruz and Ismael Munguia scored on a CJ Alexander single to give the RailRiders a three-run cushion.
Down three runs in the sixth, the WooSox put two runners on and the tying run to the plate, but RailRiders' reliever Zach Messinger retired Trayce Thompson to finish the inning unscathed.
Worcester scored a run in the eighth off reliever Leonardo Pestana. Grissom recorded his second RBI of the evening, singling home Campbell to halve the lead at 4-2.
Carrasco pitched 4.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits in the start. Messinger (2-3) worked 2.1 scoreless frames for the victory. Scott Effross retired the side in the ninth to earn the save. Harrison (0-1) tossed 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Sean Boyle to face the WooSox's Tyler Uberstine. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
3-0, 41-34
International League Stories from June 26, 2025
- Pérez Belts Two Homers, Romero Fans Eight in Sixth Straight Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Blows out Indianapolis with Season High 17 Runs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Hold off Saints to Secure First Win of Series - Louisville Bats
- Saints Can't Get to Bats Bullpen in 4-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Storm Chasers Launch Six Home Runs to Defeat Indians, 17-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Hicklen Homers as Another Late Rally Falls Short against Charlotte - Toledo Mud Hens
- Early Deficit Too Much for Bisons to Overcome against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Shrimp Fall Short to the Sounds, 6-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 'Pigs Come out on Top of Slugfest with Bisons for Third Consecutive Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Blast Past 'Birds 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Double up Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Strands Ninth Inning Tying Run in Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- June 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 26, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Devers Delivers, Stephens Stellar in 6-0 Shutout of Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- Marlins' Hill Set to Start Rehab Assignment on Thursday with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Shut Out In First Loss Of Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 1-3 - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 26 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Celebrate Independence Day with Two Fireworks Shows - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons' "Independence Eve" to See It's 500,000th Fan in Event History Next Week - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Double up Worcester
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 26, 2025
- Delay No Problem for RailRiders as Schlittler Fires Blanks
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 25, 2025
- RailRiders Hold off Worcester