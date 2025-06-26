Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 26 vs. Syracuse

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Salt Potatoes (2-0, 33-44) vs. Rochester Plates (0-2, 27-47)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Blade Tidwell (4-4, 4.76) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (3-5, 4.41)

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN, SHALL WE?: After dropping the second-half opener, the Red Wings looked to get back on track Wednesday afternoon against the Mets in game two, but ended up falling 5-1...1B TREY LIPSCOMB recorded his ninth double of the year, along with an RBI, and DH ROBERT HASSELL III chipped in with a single and added a run scored...the Red Wings will play as the Plates tonight as they look to pick up their first win of the series in the Duel of the Dishes...RHP CHASE SOLESKY will take the mound against Salt Potatoes RHP Blade Tidwell.

SINCLAIR SKIES AHEAD: RHP JACK SINCLAIR turned in 2.0 full innings of scoreless relief last night, allowing one hit while adding a strikeout...he has not allowed an earned run in 12 consecutive appearances dating back to 5/26, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and is the longest by a Red Wings pitcher in 2025...since the streak began, the Florida native is one of two International League relievers not to allow an earned run while logging at least 10 innings pitched (Grant Wolfram, NOR)...

The last Rochester pitcher to log 13 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run with the Red Wings was Alan Busenitz in 2018 (4/12-6/10).

READING THE SAENZ: Southpaw DUSTIN SAENZ made his Triple-A debut on the mound yesterday afternoon, logging 3.0 scoreless innings on two hits with walking one while retiring the final five batters he faced...in the month of June between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, he has not allowed a run in six of seven appearances while posting a 2.03 ERA (3 ER/13.1 IP) and holding opponents to a .217 batting average against (10-for-46)...

Saenz is the 33rd pitcher and 54th player overall to suit up for the Red Wings in 2025.

RAKE, TREY, RAKE: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB went 1-for-4 at the plate yesterday afternoon with a double and an RBI...the Tennessee native's latest two-bagger moves him into a tie for second-most on the team with nine...Lipscomb has hit safely over his past five games dating back to 6/19 at Lehigh Valley, and throughout that span, he has recorded nine total hits (.391 AVG) and five XBH (3B, 4 2B) with an OPS of 1.043.

CLUFF HIM IF YOU CAN: SS JACKSON CLUFF finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in the loss yesterday...by swiping two bags, the BYU product now has 33 in his Red Wings career, surpassing Jack Dunn (2022-24, 31) for third-most in the Nationals era (since 2021)...among Rochester baserunners with at least 15 steals since at least 2004, the Colorado native's .943 stolen base percentage leads the way, and ranks fourth-best in the International League since the beginning of the 2024 season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2019: On June 26, the Red Wings exploded to beat Lehigh Valley, 19-6...Rochester's offense produced 19 hits including four homers, six doubles, and 17 RBI to go along with 11 XBH, which is tied for third-most in Red Wings history since 2004...1B ZANDER WIEL went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBI, while 2B JORDANY VALDESPIN finished 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, and five RBI.







