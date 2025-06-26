Storm Chasers Launch Six Home Runs to Defeat Indians, 17-2

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers took an early lead and never looked back, launching six home runs en route to a 17-2 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field.

Omaha (33-34) jumped on Indians starter Thomas Harrington (L, 4-8) early, scoring four runs in the first inning. MJ Melendez opened the scoring with a two-run single, followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Joey Wiemer to give the Storm Chasers a lead they would not relinquish.

In the bottom half of the frame, Nick Solak launched his ninth home run of the year off Rich Hill (W, 4-1) to put Indianapolis (43-34) on the board.

Back at it in the top half of the third, Melendez responded with a homer of his own. Solak connected once again with a single to score the Indians' final run of the contest in the bottom half of the frame.

Dairon Blanco launched Omaha's third homer of the night in the fourth inning to extend the lead, and a five-run fifth - which featured a three-run blast from Cavan Biggio - broke the game wide open. Melendez added an RBI double and Wiemer drove in an RBI single to end the frame.

Cam Devanney smacked Omaha's fifth long ball of the night, a two-run shot off Peter Strzelecki in the seventh before Blanco singled and Biggio drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to make it 16-2.

Carter Jensen sent a ball over the left field wall for the Storm Chasers' sixth home run to cap the scoring.

The Indians and Storm Chasers will meet for game four of the series on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Kyle Wright (0-0, 6.23) will toe the rubber for Omaha while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.







International League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.