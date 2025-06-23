Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 24-29

June 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their seventh homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, June 24, against the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The six-game set continues through Sunday, June 29. It is the first of two visits by the Storm Chasers to Victory Field this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Omaha Storm Chasers (0-0, 31-43, -.- GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 89-59, 1st

International League Championships: 2024

Manager: Mike Jirschele, 17th season (1,183-1,197, .497)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Luinder Avila (No. 19), RHP Chandler Champlain (20), LHP Tyson Guerrero (24), OF Tyler Gentry (25), RHP Eric Cerantola (28)

The Storm Chasers were swept at home last week vs. Durham, losing all six games against the club after sweeping Toledo on the road for six straight wins from June 10-15. Cavan Biggio powered the Omaha offense last week, hitting .389 (7-for-18) across five games with two doubles, one home run and a 1.167 OPS. Harold Castro hit .545 (6-for-11) with a double and homer in three games. RHP Jacob Wallace allowed just one run across 5.0 innings in two relief appearances.

Omaha features one of the International League's top sluggers in shortstop Cam Devanney, who ranks among league leaders in home runs (T-3rd, 14), slugging percentage (5th, .544), OPS (5th, .917) and RBI (T-7th, 46) across 59 games.

As a team, the Storm Chasers rank among IL teams in home runs (3rd, 89) and stolen bases (4th, 109). Their pitching staff leads the IL with 707 strikeouts.

Indianapolis Indians (0-0, 42-32, -.- GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (19-15, .559 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), RHP Thomas Harrington (3), LHP Hunter Barco (5), UTIL Nick Yorke (6), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians went 1-5 in their last road trip at Columbus, Triple-A affiliate for the Cleveland Guardians. Alika Williams extended his hitting streak to 11 games, appearing in five of six games in the series, hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two doubles and one home run. Nick Solak played in all six games, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, posting a .400 (8-for-20) AVG with three doubles and five walks. On the mound, Dauri Moreta tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in two appearances, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Thomas Harrington has been one of the month's best performers, posting three straight quality starts from June 3-14. Through four starts in June, he ranks second among IL pitchers in innings (23.1), fourth among qualified IL hurlers in batting average (.171) and tied for fifth in strikeouts (24).

The Indians pitching staff ranks fourth among IL teams with 692 strikeouts. As a team, the Indians went 27-9 in the first-half of the IL season, which is the best mark among all 30 Triple-A teams.

Probable Starters

June 24, 7:05 PM: RHP Thomas Hatch (3-4, 4.35) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (1-1, 5.49)

June 25, 1:35 PM: RHP Chandler Champlain (2-4, 8.75) vs. TBD

June 26, 7:05 PM: LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 4.29) vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (4-7, 5.58)

June 27, 7:05 PM: RHP Kyle Wright (0-0, 6.23) vs. TBD

June 28, 7:05 PM: RHP John Gant (1-1, 6.29) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-2, 3.41)

June 29, 1:35 PM: RHP Thomas Hatch (3-4, 4.35) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (1-1, 5.49)

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Omaha Steakhouse Dog, a hot dog topped with grilled mushrooms, fried onions, bacon bits and bleu cheese. Fans can find the Omaha Steakhouse Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Satisfy your appetite without emptying your wallet! Start off the homestand strong by enjoying the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, when all your favorite ballpark snacks - hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros - are available for just a buck each. In addition, sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball on display at the plaza.

There's nothing better than sunshine and baseball. Take a mid-week break from work or bring along your colleagues for a 1:35 PM Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial. This day game features LEGO® NINJAGO® Day presented by LEGO® and will be full of ninjas, LEGO building, photo opportunities and more. All fans will also have the chance to win exclusive LEGO® prizes.

On Thursday, it's five o'clock somewhere during Margaritaville Night presented by Hornitos. Enjoy in-game entertainment and music with Tropicool Duo that will have you dreaming of paradise. The first 2,500 fans age 21+ will receive a Margaritaville beach towel giveaway. Bring your furry friend along for Bark in the Park presented by Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka with dog tickets going for $7. Round out the night with $3 draft beers, $3 Busch Light cans and $2 fountain Pepsi products during Thirsty Thursday presented by Busch Light.

On Friday, join us in celebrating Native American Heritage Night at Victory Field. Fans can enjoy watching a smudging ceremony, listening to traditional drum songs and exploring educational and cultural booths on the concourse. Make sure to stick around after the final out for Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and Fox59.

Across Saturday and Sunday, immerse yourself in the prehistoric era with Jurassic Weekend. Enjoy Jurassic-themed in-game entertainment and encounter animatronic dinosaurs around the concourse.

To conclude the weekend on Sunday, make feeding the fam easy by taking advantage of our Kids Eat Free meal deal (hot dog, bag of chips and Prairie Farms milk) presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms. Knot Hole Kids Club members can also pick up their June giveaway item - a Rowdie pop-it toy - and run the bases after the game!

Notable First Pitches

June 25: 2025 Miss Indiana America Kinley Shoemaker

June 26: 2025 Miss Indiana USA Sydney Shrewsbury & Miss Teen Indiana Kaelin Broad

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].







