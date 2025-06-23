Omaha Swept with 7-6 Loss to Durham

June 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were swept for the second time this year with Sunday night's 7-6 loss to Durham, the first time the Chasers have been swept in a 6-game series at home.

Right-hander John Gant made his 2nd start of the week Sunday. Throughout the first three innings, Durham took a 5-0 lead. The Bulls scored runs off Gant on a pair of RBI singles and an RBI double, with runs also scoring on a ground out and wild pitch.

Jacob Wallace followed Gant in the top of the 4th and threw a 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the frame, the Storm Chasers plated 6 runs to take their first lead of the week. Harold Castro put Omaha on the board with a solo home run. With 2 outs, Luke Maile singled and advanced to second base on a single from Diego Castillo. Dairon Blanco added a single, with Maile scoring on a Durham error. Cavan Biggio hit a bases-clearing double to plate Castillo and Blanco, and Cam Devanney connected on a 2-run home run for a 6-5 Omaha advantage.

In the top of the 5th inning, Durham tied the game off Wallace at 6-6 with an RBI double.

Eric Cerantola relieved Wallace in the top of the 7th inning and the Bulls regained a 7-6 lead with a solo home run. Evan Sisk pitched for Omaha in the 8th, working a scoreless inning. Ryan Hendrix followed Sisk in the 9th with a scoreless inning of his own.

MJ Melendez hit a two-out double in the bottom of the 9th inning, though Omaha's rally ended there, the 7-6 score holding to be final.

After a travel day Monday, Omaha will be begin the second half on Tuesday with a 6-game series against the Indianapolis Indians. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Victory Field.







International League Stories from June 23, 2025

Omaha Swept with 7-6 Loss to Durham - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.