Fermin, Mathews Earn International League Weekly Awards

June 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Redbirds infielder/outfielder Jose Fermin and left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews earned International League Player and Pitcher of the Week Award honors, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Fermin posted a .550/.583/1.050 slash line in five games last week against Norfolk. Of the right-handed hitter's 11 hits, six went for extra bases with four doubles and two home runs. On the season, Fermin ranks second in the International League in OBP (.432) and doubles (20), fourth in OPS (.919), and 10th in stolen bases (18).

Mathews took home his first International League Pitcher of the Week award with his standout performance on Wednesday afternoon against the Norfolk Tides. The left-handed pitcher earned his second win of the season with 5.0 shutout innings, his first scoreless start at Triple-A in 2025. Mathews struck out six batters and faced just two batters above the minimum.

Double-A Springfield also swept the weekly Texas League Awards. Outfielder Joshua Baez earned Texas League Player of the Week honors while right-handed pitcher Tink Hence took home the Texas League Pitcher of the Week award.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.