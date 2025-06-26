Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Thursday

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release


Rochester, NY - Thursday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings has been postponed because of poor field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. The Mets and Red Wings will play their regularly scheduled game on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
