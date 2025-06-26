'Pigs Come out on Top of Slugfest with Bisons for Third Consecutive Victory

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (48-28, 3-0) had their offense geared up early as they pounded out 17 hits en route to a 12-8 win over the Buffalo Bisons (30-46, 0-3) Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

Rafael Lantigua started the scoring in the second inning for the 'Pigs with a two-run triple and then scored on a Matt Kroon knock. After Kroon stole second base, Weston Wilson drove him in to make it 4-0.

In the third, an RBI fielder's choice for Erick Brito made it 5-0 and Kroon managed a bases loaded walk to add on another. Back-to-back RBI infield singles for Wilson and Justin Crawford extended the lead to 8-0.

Garrett Stubbs put the game into rout territory when he clobbered a three-run homer in the fourth, his fifth of the season.

Buffalo got their first run on Will Robertson solo homer in the fourth and Will Wagner added another solo dinger in the fifth.

Lantigua scored on a Kroon sacrifice fly in the sixth to put the 'Pigs firmly ahead 12-2.

Five walks and a hit batter led to four Buffalo runs on just one hit in the last of the sixth to bring the Bisons back into contention. A Riley Tirotta two-run single in the seventh cut the lead to 12-8, but the 'Pigs relievers only allowed one baserunner over the final six outs.

Gabe Mosser (3-2) allowed just two runs in five innings to earn the win, striking out four without issuing a walk.

Adam Macko (0-3) took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out one in 2.2 innings.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, June 27th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The IronPigs hand the ball to Andrew Painer (3-2, 4.25) while the Bisons go with CJ Van Eyk (1-0, 4.75).

