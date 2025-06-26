Bisons' "Independence Eve" to See It's 500,000th Fan in Event History Next Week

The great WNY summer tradition of the Bisons' KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration will see its milestone 500,000th fan at this year's 29th installment, Thursday, July 3, as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.| Gates 4:30 p.m.).

In celebration of this great achievement, the Bisons today announced that one lucky fan in attendance will be chosen pregame to receive a $500 Bisons Gift Card as well as represent three decades of great fans with the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.

The Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration debuted in 1995 and has entertained 493,346 fans in the previous 28 annual events. The game has become the perfect way for Western New York to start the Independence Day holiday a night early, with our nation's pastime, a postgame concert filled with patriotic tributes and pop culture classics from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and the team's largest fireworks show of the season.

The July 3rd Celebration has also been home to some of the ballpark's signature moments, including the return of 90 U.S. Air Force servicemembers from Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002, a seven-run comeback victory by the eventual Governors' Cup Champion Bisons in 2004, walk-off victories in both 2012 and 2019, the signing of 100-year old World War II hero Roy Kinyon to a 1-day contract in 2022 and a performance by the United States Army Jazz Ambassadors in 2023.

This year's event on Thursday, July 3rd will include a Mini American Flag Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St (4:30 p.m.) as well as tributes to Wicked, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show during the BPO's postgame concert. Of course, this year's postgame Fireworks Show promises to once again be the largest by the team this season.

TICKETS for the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and fans can SAVE NEARLY 15% when you purchase your tickets in advance of July 3rd. The Bisons also have a BPO Family Ticket Pack available that includes 4 tickets, 4 hot dog/sodas and 25% off at the Sahlen Field Gift Shop for only $138 (save 20%, pack can be adjusted for larger families).







