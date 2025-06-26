Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: July 1-3

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Kick off your holiday weekend with fun at Louisville Slugger Field next week as the Bats take on the Indianapolis Indians in a three-game set! Join us at the ballpark for festivities and excitement, including a meet and greet with the University of Louisville Women's Basketball star Tajianna Roberts and culminating with Thursday's Independence Day Eve Celebration!

In the first half of their series from Tuesday, July 1 to Thursday, July 3, the Bats will play host to the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Indy and Louisville split their six-game set when the Indians came to town back in April, so there are sure to be even more exciting battles as the teams clash at Louisville Slugger Field for the final three times this season. The Bats and Indians will continue their series in Indianapolis from July 4-6.

For all three games during the homestand, the Bats will be running a special Mid-Season Merchandise Sale, with 20 to 40 percent discounts available on a wide variety of items from the Bats Team Store. This sale won't last long, so be sure to take advantage before it's gone!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all three games on Sports Talk 790 AM. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, July 1 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands!

Wednesday, July 2 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Tajianna Roberts Meet & Greet: University of Louisville Women's Basketball star Tajianna Roberts, named All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman last season for the Cards, will be in the house to throw out the first pitch and meet fans during the game!

Senior Night: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, July 3 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open early at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Independence Day Eve Celebration: The Bats will celebrate Independence Day a night early at Louisville Slugger Field as they battle the Indians. The Bats will be wearing special stars and stripes themed jerseys and caps for the game. Following the game, the biggest fireworks show of the season will light up the Louisville sky for Americas 249 th birthday, presented by Big O Tires!

Gametime Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Coors Lights, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Food Truck: The All Thai'd Up food truck will be located at the right field berm by the Penn Station Pavilion during the game.

World's Most Autographed Baseball: On the Witherspoon Plaza, the World's Most Autographed Baseball will be on hand for fans to sign throughout the night. This 8-foot replica baseball is in the midst of a summer road trip and will be at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday night. The first 100 fans to sign the ball will each receive a free promotional baseball, courtesy of Rawlings. One fan will also go home with a $250 Rawlings gift card. To learn more about the World's Most Autographed Baseball, click HERE.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







