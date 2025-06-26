Memphis Strands Ninth Inning Tying Run in Loss at Durham

June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 3-2 loss on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor (4-2) gave Memphis yet another quality start on Thursday night. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out a season-high 10 batters. Taylor moved into eighth place in the International League with a 3.12 ERA this season.

First baseman Luken Baker drove in a run for the third consecutive game to start the series at Durham. The right-handed hitter's sixth-inning base hit tied the game at one. Right fielder Matt Koperniak brought home a run with a single in the ninth inning and was stranded at first base. Eight of the nine batters in the Redbirds lineup recorded exactly one base hit in the loss.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.