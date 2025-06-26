Shrimp Fall Short to the Sounds, 6-2
June 26, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Joe Mack home run was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shimp in a 6-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds Thursday night in front of 8,993 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
Bobby Dalbec homered (11) to lead off the Nashville (46-30, 2-1) second. After a line out, Jorge Alfaro followed with a single. With a runner on first, Oliver Dunn went yard (4), making it 3-0.
Jacksonville (48-30, 1-2) jumped on the board in the third. Bennett Hostetler doubled. Jakob Marsee followed with a shot to right, scoring Hostetler and narrowing Nashville's lead 3-1.
The Sounds padded their lead in the fifth. Andrew Vaughn went deep (4), raising their lead 4-1.
Five frames later, the Shrimp added another run to the score. Mack homered (3), cutting the Sounds' lead to 4-2.
Nashville added to their lead in the ninth. Freddy Zamora started off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Jared Oliva followed with a single to score Zamora. Jeferson Quero then singled, advancing Oliva to third. A wild pitch brought home Oliva to set the final margin at 6-2.
Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Josh Maciejewski (2-0, 2.63) will toe the rubber for the Sounds. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com
Gates open at 6 p.m. on a Red Shirt Friday. Fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate the $1 to True Vet Solutions. Fans can join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite with $2, 12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday night fireworks!
