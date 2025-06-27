Clippers Rally Late to Remain Undefeated

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers won for the third time in as many tries this week, knocking off the Cubs 6-5 in a Thursday night thriller in Iowa. Columbus scored three times in the 9th to improve their record in the "Second Half" to 3-0. All nine Clippers hit safely, led by Jhonkensy Noel with three.

The Clippers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, highlighted by the 13th home run of the season for Milan Tolentino.

Vince Velasquez was in line for the win when he departed after 6.0 innings, having allowed just one run on six hits with six strikeouts. But the Clippers lost the lead when Iowa scored three in the bottom of the 8th.

Columbus reclaimed the advantage in the 9th inning, thanks to RBI doubles off the bats of Brayan Rocchio and Juan Brito. The score was 6-4 entering the bottom of the 9th. Despite allowing one run, Bradley Hanner closed the door on the Cubs to earn his first save of the season.

