Jacksonville Records First Nine-Inning No-Hitter in 20 Years in 15-3 Win

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anderson Pilar, Matt Pushard, Christian Roa, and George Soriano combined to throw the second no-hitter in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) and the first nine-inning no-hitter in 20 years as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Nashville Sounds 15-3 in front of 6,671 fans on Friday from VyStar Ballpark.

In the ninth inning, Jacksonville's (49-30, 2-2) Soriano searched for the Jumbo Shrimp's final three outs of the game against Nashville (46-31, 2-2). Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch to start the inning and both Freddy Zamora and Jeferson Quero worked walks to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Anthony Siegler reached on an error, which kept the no-hitter intact but scored the first run for the Sounds. Nashville then rolled back-to-back RBI groundouts, which were the first two outs of the inning and made it 15-3. Following a hit by pitch, Soriano got Oliver Dunn to ground out to first base, securing the first nine-inning no-no for Jacksonville since Chad Billingsley and Jonathan Broxton combined to no-hit Birmingham on September 8, 2005.

Jacksonville broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the first. With one out, Andrew Pintar and Troy Johnston smacked back-to-back singles. With runners at the corners, Deyvison De Los Santos (8) crushed a three-run home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 over Nashville.

The Jumbo Shrimp bats stayed hot. Jacob Berry cracked a leadoff triple to start the second. With a runner in scoring position, Harrison Spohn laced an RBI single, extending Jacksonville's lead to four.

Leading 4-0, the Shrimp batted around in the third. Johnston and De Los Santos worked consecutive walks to begin the frame. A double steal advanced both base runners and Victor Mesa Jr. plated the pair on a two-run single, making it 6-0. Joe Mack singled and two batters later, Berry walked to load the bases. After a mound visit, Spohn ripped his second RBI single as Jacksonville went station-to-station around the bases. Two batters later, Andrew Pintar lined a two-run single, making it 9-0 Jumbo Shrimp.

With two outs in the fourth, Mack (4) clobbered a solo blast, giving Jacksonville an even 10 runs on the night.

Up 10-0, Berry worked a walk to start the fifth. Following a strikeout, Jakob Marsee walked and Pintar was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases again. With the bases full, Johnston worked a bases-loaded walk, extending the Shrimp's lead to 11.

Jacksonville offense could not be stopped. In the sixth, Mack singled and Bennett Hostetler was plunked by a pitch with one out. With runners at first and second, Berry slashed a double, plating the eleventh run of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp made it seven straight innings with a run scored in the seventh. With one out, Johnston walked and both De Los Santos and Mesa Jr. singled to load up the bases again. Following a strikeout, Hostetler worked a walk, bringing home Johnston. Berry quickly followed with a two-run knock, bringing home runs 14 and 15 for Jacksonville

