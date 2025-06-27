Durham Downs Memphis 3-1
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Tre Morgan, Tristan Peters and Dom Keegan hit solo homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 3-1 at the DBAP on Friday night.
Morgan clubbed his first career Triple-A homer on the game's first pitch, driving a Zach Plesac (L, 0-4) pitch over the centerfield wall. Peters and Keegan homered on consecutive pitches in the third to put the Bulls (3-1) up 3-0.
Logan Workman (W, 4-3) threw six innings of four-hit ball en route to his fourth win of the season. Workman only permitted an unearned run to Memphis (1-3) in the sixth inning. Cole Wilcox tossed two scoreless innings before Cole Sulser (S, 1) nailed down his first save of 2025.
How It Happened: Morgan ripped the first pitch of the game from Plesac onto the centerfield berm 432 feet away for his first Triple-A homer. In the third, Peters took out Plesac to center before Keegan ballooned a blast over the top of the left field Blue Monster.
Sulsers's Save: Cole Sulser threw his 15th straight scoreless inning for the Bulls in 2025. Sulser had a little help from left fielder Andrew Stevenson, who played Cesar Prieto's hit high off the monster and wheeled a throw to second base to cut down Prieto to start the ninth inning.
Westbrook's Streak: Jamie Westbrook reached base all three times on Friday night with two singles and a walk to extend his streak of reaching base to six straight plate appearances. Westbrook went 2-for-2 with a walk on Thursday.
What's Next: Joe Rock (3-5, 4.81) is slated to start for the Bulls on Saturday against Tekoah Roby (1-1, 6.61) at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from June 27, 2025
- Nuñez Powers Red Wings to First Second-Half Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Bullpen Fires Seven Scoreless in 7-5 Knights' Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Records First Nine-Inning No-Hitter in 20 Years in 15-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Struggle in 6-1 Loss to Red Wings on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds No-Hit in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Scorching Hot Julien's Walk-off Single Wins It for Saints, 6-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Walked-off by Saints Despite Relentless Offense - Louisville Bats
- Chasers Shut out by Indians 2-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hens Fall 7-5, Despite Hot Start against Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Spin Sixth Shutout to Silence Storm Chasers - Indianapolis Indians
- Big Inning Doomed Bisons against Lehigh Valley on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Still Perfect in Second Half - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Score Three in Sixth to Topple Tides 6-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Durham Downs Memphis 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Six-Run Fifth Inning Powers 'Pigs to Fourth Straight Win over Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Crooks Doubles Home Only Memphis Run in Loss at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Jackson Homers Twice In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- June 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Billy Cook Named Indians June Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 27, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 27 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Montgomery, Knights Outslug Mud Hens for 12-9 Win - Charlotte Knights
- Clippers Rally Late to Remain Undefeated - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.