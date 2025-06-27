Durham Downs Memphis 3-1

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Tre Morgan, Tristan Peters and Dom Keegan hit solo homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 3-1 at the DBAP on Friday night.

Morgan clubbed his first career Triple-A homer on the game's first pitch, driving a Zach Plesac (L, 0-4) pitch over the centerfield wall. Peters and Keegan homered on consecutive pitches in the third to put the Bulls (3-1) up 3-0.

Logan Workman (W, 4-3) threw six innings of four-hit ball en route to his fourth win of the season. Workman only permitted an unearned run to Memphis (1-3) in the sixth inning. Cole Wilcox tossed two scoreless innings before Cole Sulser (S, 1) nailed down his first save of 2025.

How It Happened: Morgan ripped the first pitch of the game from Plesac onto the centerfield berm 432 feet away for his first Triple-A homer. In the third, Peters took out Plesac to center before Keegan ballooned a blast over the top of the left field Blue Monster.

Sulsers's Save: Cole Sulser threw his 15th straight scoreless inning for the Bulls in 2025. Sulser had a little help from left fielder Andrew Stevenson, who played Cesar Prieto's hit high off the monster and wheeled a throw to second base to cut down Prieto to start the ninth inning.

Westbrook's Streak: Jamie Westbrook reached base all three times on Friday night with two singles and a walk to extend his streak of reaching base to six straight plate appearances. Westbrook went 2-for-2 with a walk on Thursday.

What's Next: Joe Rock (3-5, 4.81) is slated to start for the Bulls on Saturday against Tekoah Roby (1-1, 6.61) at 6:35 PM ET.







