June 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (39-38) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (37-38)

Friday, June 27 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (6-3, 3.98) vs. LHP Joey Cantillo (0-0, 1.08)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers...right-hander Connor Noland will make his 15th start for Iowa...left-hander Joey Cantillo will make his fourth start for Columbus this season.

OH DEAR: The Iowa Cubs dropped their sixth consecutive game and their third straight to Columbus with a 6-5 score last night... Carlos Pérez crushed two home runs in last night's loss, a solo shot and a two-run shot, as he went 3-for-4 and added three RBI... Hayden Cantrelle and Moises Ballesteros added an RBI to their line as well...right-hander Tommy Romero struck out a team-high eight batters (four times it's been done) in yesterday's game as he allow three runs on five hits in 5.0 innings pitched...but it wasn't enough as Riley Martin allowed his first runs in 18 appearances and took his first loss of the season.

PEREZ MANIA: Last night, Carlos Pérez crushed two home runs against Columbus...which marked home run number 15 and 16, leading the team as well...in addition, it was Carlos' first multi-homer game since he hit three on Sept. 1, 2024 at Sacramento...Pérez has 10 home runs in the last 22 games which dates back to May 30 and leads all of International League in that span...among all IL leaders, Carlos is ranked in homers (2nd, 16) and extra-base hits with teammate Owen Caissie (T-3rd, 32).

VS. COLUMBUS: This marks the second series Iowa and Columbus have played this season, with the first coming at Columbus on May 20-25...the two teams split the series with the I-Cubs outscoring the Clippers 34-32.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his first career home run with the I-Cubs in Wednesday's loss...it marked his first home run since June 27, 2024 at Birmingham...Triantos has played in two games with Iowa since returning from a rehab assignment with Advanced-A South Bend where he batted .273 (9-for-33) in eight games.

LETS BOUNCE BACK: The Iowa Cubs lost their sixth straight game last night dating back to June 20 and is the longest active losing streak in the International League...it is the longest losing streak by the I-Cubs since they lost nine straight games from July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.

WALK IT OUT: Wednesday, outfielder Owen Caissie drew four walks and also homered...the four walks marked a career high and were the most by an I-Cub since Miles Mastrobuoni also had four on May 7, 2023 at Columbus...it is also tied for the most walks in a game by any player in the International League.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Thursday night (6/20) and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 17 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .304 (24-for-79) with seven doubles, three home runs, 19 RBI and eight walks...the 19 June RBI are tied for fifth in the International League.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: On Sunday, June 15, Iowa and Louisville played an hour and 55 minute game, which marked the fastest game in Des Moines since the I-Cubs and New Orleans played an hour and 50 minute game on May 7, 2012.

ONE-NIL: On Sunday at Nashville, Iowa fell 1-0 which marked the fifth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs and first since game one of a doubleheader on June 4 in which the I-Cubs beat the Storm Chasers...during the 2024 season, the I-Cubs played just one 1-0 game, a win over Indianapolis on June 20.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE: Friday night, Cubs No. 12 prospect Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...Friday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Cubs No. 3 prospect Moises Ballesteros with 24.







International League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.