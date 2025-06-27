RailRiders Still Perfect in Second Half
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 4-2 Friday night at PNC Field to secure a series win against Boston's Triple-A affiliate. Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones and Jose Rojas both hit home runs to pace the RailRiders to their sixth straight win.
Worcester jumped out to an early advantage against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Red Sox #5 Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia hit a two-run homer to stake a 2-0 lead.
The RailRiders halved the deficit with one swing in the bottom of the frame off WooSox starter Tyler Uberstine. Jones blasted a 3-2 offering 397 feet to centerfield in his first Triple-A at bat to cut the lead to one.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped ahead in the bottom of the second. After Bryan De La Cruz walked to lead off the frame, Rojas lifted a two-run home run to right for his 12th of the year, tying him for the team lead and giving the RailRiders a 3-2 edge.
SWB tallied another run in the bottom of the third. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez walked, advanced to second on a force out, and scored on a throwing error while stealing third for a 4-2 margin.
Down two runs in the fifth, Worcester put two runners aboard with no one out, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate three times, but Boyle retired three consecutive hitters to finish the frame clean.
Worcester threatened again in the eighth, putting two runners aboard with no one out, but Yankees #20 Prospect Clayton Beeter retired Garcia and induced Blaze Jordan into an inning-ending double play to hold the lead.
Boyle (6-5) allowed two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings pitched in the win. Jayvien Sandrige held the advantage over 1.1 innings, and Beeter tossed 2.0 scoreless frames to earn the save. Uberstine (1-2) surrendered four runs on four hits through 4.0 frames in the loss.
De La Cruz and Rojas had two hits apiece while Jones finished 1-for-5 in his Triple-A debut.
The victory was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's tenth consecutive home win as the RailRiders climbed to a season-best eight games over .500.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Brendan Beck to face the Worcester's Cooper Criswell. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
4-0, 42-34
