Six-Run Fifth Inning Powers 'Pigs to Fourth Straight Win over Bisons

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, New York - A six-run fifth inning was more than enough offense for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-28, 4-0) in an 8-3 triumph over the Buffalo Bisons (30-47, 0-4) on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo got on the board first thanks to a sacrifice fly in the second inning from Phil Clarke.

Former Bison Payton Henry tied the game with a solo homer in the third, his fourth of the year for the 'Pigs.

Still tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Henry broke the deadlock with an RBI double. After a base hit moved Henry to third base, Rodolfo Castro launched a three-run homer, his seventh of the year, to make it 5-1. Weston Wilson rekindled the rally with a double and Óscar Mercado then doubled him home. Cal Stevenson singled home Mercado to cap the frame and make it 7-1.

Buffalo got one of those runs back in the last of the fifth on a Joey Loperfido RBI single.

A Justin Crawford sacrifice fly in the sixth restored the 'Pigs six-run lead.

Buffalo got a run in the ninth on a Michael Stefanic RBI single to make the scoreline slightly prettier at 8-3.

Nicholas Padilla (3-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, working 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out two.

CJ Van Eyk (1-1) took the loss for Buffalo, allowing seven runs in 4.2 innings on seven hits and two walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, June 28th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The IronPigs hand the ball to Wil Crowe (0-1, 13.50) while the Bisons go with Lazaro Estrado (1-4, 5.07)

