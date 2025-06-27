Chasers Shut out by Indians 2-0
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were shut out by the Indianapolis Indians 2-0 Friday night, a pitcher's duel that saw just 8 total hits from the two teams.
Omaha threw a bullpen game, with right-hander Stephen Nogosek as the opener. In his third start with Omaha, Nogosek began the game by retiring the first 7 batters he faced, striking out 3.
The only run that Nogosek allowed was a solo home run in the 3rd, giving Indianapolis a 1-0 lead. With one out remaining in the 4th, Noah Murdock relieved Nogosek, whose threw a season-high 3.2 innings and 55 pitches, allowing just the 1 run while striking out 4. Murdock inherited a runner from Nogosek but quickly secured the final out of the inning, preventing the Indians from adding more runs.
In the bottom of the 6th inning, Indianapolis plated a run for a 2-0 lead; however, the run was not charged to Murdock due to an Omaha throwing error.
Jonathan Bowlan followed Murdock in the 7th, throwing 2.0 perfect innings with 3 strikeouts; however, the Storm Chasers were retired in order in the top of the 9th to cement the 2-0 final score in favor of Indianapolis.
Michael Massey, Tyler Gentry and Harold Castro each singled for Omaha, with the Storm Chasers getting just one runner past first base in the team's 6th shutout loss of the year.
Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Indians, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.
