Jackson Homers Twice In Loss

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (2-2 | 32-45) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (2-2 | 31-48), 6-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park. With the Tides loss, the series is now tied 2-2.

Gwinnett scored quickly with two in the first inning, capped on an RBI single by Luke Waddell. Norfolk scored their first run on a solo home run by Jeremiah Jackson in the third inning, but Gwinnett responded in the fourth with a run of their own to make it, 3-1.

Jackson came through again for Norfolk in the fifth with his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to tie up the game. But the Stripers responded yet again with three runs to take their final lead of the game.

Leading the Tides offense was Jackson, who finished 3-for-4 with the two homers, three RBI and a hit-by-pitch. Samuel Basallo went 1-for-1 with a run and three walks. Basallo scored on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra in the eighth inning, but they could not mount a further comeback in the 6-4 loss.

Game five of the series is set for tomorrow followed by postgame fireworks, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Thaddeus Ward (5-5, 6.92) is the probable for Norfolk while Gwinnett is set for a bullpen game.







