Stripers Score Three in Sixth to Topple Tides 6-4
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - Shortly after seeing Norfolk tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning, the Gwinnett Stripers (2-2) responded with a three-run sixth and held on to beat the Tides (2-2) 6-4 on Friday night at Harbor Park. Jurickson Profar, Luke Waddell, and Eddy Alvarez all had two-hit games for the Stripers.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers had early leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but a pair of home runs by Jeremiah Jackson (7-8) off Nathan Wiles tied the game at 3-3 through five innings. Gwinnett responded with a three-run sixth to take a 6-3 advantage as Profar, Carlos Rodriguez, and Jonathan Ornelas all drove in runs. A two-out RBI single by Terrin Vavra got the Tides as close as 6-4 in the eighth, but an outfield assist by the right fielder Rodriguez on a throw to third to get Jacob Stallings ended the threat. In the ninth, Wander Suero (S, 9) worked around a hit batter and struck out the side to finish the victory.
Key Contributors: Wiles (W, 3-7) went 5.0 innings (4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO) to earn a win for the second straight outing. Relievers Hayden Harris (H, 2), John Brebbia (H, 1), Jose Ruiz (H, 2), and Suero combined to allow one run over the final 4.0 innings. Profar (2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs), Waddell (2-for-4, double, RBI), and Alvarez (2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI) all had multi-hit games, while Ornelas (1-for-5) tallied two RBIs.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 20-6 (.769) when scoring at least five runs this season. Wiles has won back-to-back starts following a six-start winless streak (0-5). Profar has four multi-hit efforts in his 10 rehab games with the Stripers, batting .351 with eight RBIs and a 1.006 OPS. Suero extended his scoreless streak to 16 games (16.0 innings).
Next Game (Saturday, June 28): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect a Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
