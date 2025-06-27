Iowa Bounces Back vs. Columbus
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (40-38) snapped a six-game losing streak tonight with a 15-6 win over the Columbus Clippers (37-39) at Principal Park.
With the Clippers leading 2-0 in the third inning, James Triantos hit a three-run homer to give Iowa a 3-2 advantage. Columbus scored four runs in the fourth to make it 6-3, but the I-Cubs went up 8-6 in the fifth on an RBI double from Carlos Perez and a three-run homer from Kevin Alcantara.
Iowa extended their lead to 14-6 in the sixth frame on a two-run shot from Christian Franklin, a bases-loaded walk from Chase Strumpf and a three-run double from Greg Allen.
The I-Cubs tacked on one more run in the seventh on a single from Alcantara.
Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
COL @ IOW | Box Score | MLB Research Tool
Iowa Cubs (40-38) 15, Columbus Clippers (37-39) 6 Jun 27th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 6 8 0 Iowa 0 0 3 1 4 6 1 0 x 15 13 1 Columbus AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A DeLauter, RF .314 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Rocchio, 2B .258 5 1 2 1 0 1 3 0 0 1 3 Kayfus, LF .306 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 Noel, 1B .313 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 9 0 Wilson, W, 3B .315 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 Halpin, CF .251 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 Nuñez, D, C .150 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 7 0 Tolentino, DH .233 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Valdes, SS .217 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 Cantillo, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Misiaszek, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davenport, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mikolajchak, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 FrÃ-as, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .251 34 6 8 3 0 2 5 4 8 24 8 BATTING 2B: Rocchio (12, Noland); Wilson, W (7, Noland); Noel (7, Hughes).
HR: Kayfus (10, 1st inning off Noland, 0 on, 2 out); Rocchio (7, 4th inning off Noland, 2 on, 2 out).
TB: DeLauter; Halpin; Kayfus 4; Noel 2; Rocchio 6; Tolentino; Wilson, W 2.
RBI: Kayfus (32); Noel (15); Rocchio 3 (30).
2-out RBI: Kayfus; Noel; Rocchio 3.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Halpin; Tolentino; Wilson, W 2.
GIDP: Nuñez, D.
Team RISP: 2-for-10.
Team LOB: 6.
Iowa AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Franklin, C, RF .248 5 3 2 0 0 1 2 1 1 2 0 Triantos, CF .264 4 4 3 1 0 1 3 1 0 3 0 Long, 1B .315 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 10 0 Pérez, C, C .290 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 7 2 Alcántara, DH .255 3 3 3 1 0 1 4 2 0 0 0 Cowles, SS .215 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 Strumpf, 3B .237 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 2 2 3 Allen, G, LF .304 5 1 2 2 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 Cantrelle, 2B .244 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 Noland, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pearson, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .267 37 15 13 5 0 3 15 9 7 27 12 BATTING 2B: Allen, G 2 (12, Cantillo, Mikolajchak); Alcántara (16, Cantillo); Pérez, C (16, Davenport); Triantos (9, Davenport).
HR: Triantos (2, 3rd inning off Cantillo, 2 on, 1 out); Alcántara (8, 5th inning off Davenport, 2 on, 1 out); Franklin, C (5, 6th inning off Davenport, 1 on, 0 out).
TB: Alcántara 7; Allen, G 4; Cowles; Franklin, C 5; Pérez, C 2; Strumpf; Triantos 7.
RBI: Alcántara 4 (39); Allen, G 3 (18); Franklin, C 2 (26); Pérez, C (49); Strumpf 2 (34); Triantos 3 (14).
2-out RBI: Alcántara; Strumpf; Allen, G 3.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Strumpf 2; Cantrelle.
Team RISP: 6-for-13.
Team LOB: 7.
FIELDING E: Strumpf (11, throw).
DP: (Cowles-Long).
Columbus ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Cantillo 3.86 3.1 4 4 4 2 4 1 16 Misiaszek 9.47 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Davenport (L, 1-1)(BS, 1) 6.84 1.2 6 9 9 4 0 2 15 Mikolajchak 4.61 1.1 3 2 2 3 1 0 10 FrÃ-as 3.00 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Totals 4.73 8.0 13 15 15 9 7 3 46 Iowa ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Noland (W, 7-3) 4.42 5.0 7 6 6 4 4 2 26 Hughes (H, 1) 5.88 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 10 Pearson 2.13 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 Totals 4.43 9.0 8 6 6 4 8 2 39 WP: Cantillo.
HBP: Noel (by Noland).
Pitches-strikes: Cantillo 56-35; Misiaszek 7-5; Davenport 63-35; Mikolajchak 40-19; FrÃ-as 11-7; Noland 93-51; Hughes 30-24; Pearson 13-7.
Groundouts-flyouts: Cantillo 5-1; Misiaszek 0-2; Davenport 0-3; Mikolajchak 3-0; FrÃ-as 1-0; Noland 7-3; Hughes 2-2; Pearson 1-1.
Batters faced: Cantillo 16; Misiaszek 2; Davenport 15; Mikolajchak 10; FrÃ-as 3; Noland 26; Hughes 10; Pearson 3.
Inherited runners-scored: Misiaszek 1-0; Mikolajchak 3-3.
Umpires: HP: Jen Pawol. 1B: Steven Rios Jr.. 3B: Steven Jaschinski.
Official Scorer: Mike Pecina.
Weather: 83 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 3 mph, Varies.
First pitch: 7:07 PM.
T: 2:44.
Att: 10,958.
Venue: Principal Park.
June 27, 2025
