Crooks Doubles Home Only Memphis Run in Loss at Durham
June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 3-1 loss on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Catcher Jimmy Crooks brought home the lone Memphis run with a sixth inning double down the right-field line. The left-handed hitter pushed his team-leading RBI total to 52, fourth-most in the International League. Second baseman Bryan Torres and third baseman Cesar Prieto each went 2-for-4 in the loss.
Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-4) posted his best start as a Memphis Redbird. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Plesac allowed five hits, walked three and struck out five. All three Durham runs scored via solo homers. Rodder Munoz and Gordon Graceffo finished the final 3.0 innings scoreless.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
