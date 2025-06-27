Crooks Doubles Home Only Memphis Run in Loss at Durham

June 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with a 3-1 loss on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks brought home the lone Memphis run with a sixth inning double down the right-field line. The left-handed hitter pushed his team-leading RBI total to 52, fourth-most in the International League. Second baseman Bryan Torres and third baseman Cesar Prieto each went 2-for-4 in the loss.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-4) posted his best start as a Memphis Redbird. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs in 5.0 innings pitched. Plesac allowed five hits, walked three and struck out five. All three Durham runs scored via solo homers. Rodder Munoz and Gordon Graceffo finished the final 3.0 innings scoreless.

