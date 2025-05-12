Cosmic Baseball Coming to Coca-Cola Park May 16th & 17th

May 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to be hosting Cosmic Baseball, the viral sensation that captivated the sports world during the summer of 2024, on May 16th & 17th at Coca-Cola Park!

The IronPigs will host the Cosmic Takeover Tour on May 16th and 17th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch for both nights is slated for 7:30 p.m. Media are invited to cover the first-of-its-kind event in the Lehigh Valley. Media interested in attending may reach out to Sam Jellinek (sjellinek@ironpigsbaseball.com). IronPigs 2025 season credentials will be honored for Cosmic Baseball.

To make sports history, the Cosmic Takeover Tour uses the world's only stadium grade black lights. The IronPigs will be one of the stops on the inaugural Cosmic Takeover Tour that will be traveling to multiple cities across the U.S. in 2025. The organization blends traditional baseball with over the top fan engagement with a combination of top level players, music and mind-bending special effects.

"Cosmic Baseball" is regular baseball in a party atmosphere, played under blacklights that make the team's specially-designed, UV-reactive uniforms, balls, bats and bases glow in the dark.

The Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, based out of Colonial Heights, VA, created the eye-popping Cosmic experience during the summer of 2024. The demand nationally to create the COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR was spurred by the wait list of over 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history over a two-month span, after media attention from CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS Television Japan and many more.

The Chili Peppers announced the tour in September asking fans what cities the COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR should visit. The overwhelming response for Lehigh Valley as a host city was heard loud and clear. "We are excited to bring history to Lehigh Valley and provide a never-before-seen atmosphere where fans not only see the experience but are part of the experience" said Chris Martin, Owner of the Chili Peppers. The COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR will travel nationally to multiple cities across the US during the 2025 season, including the Lehigh Valley!. More information can be found at. https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic/.

