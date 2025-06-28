Franchise Record Eight Errors Doom 'Pigs as Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, New York - A franchise record eight errors were too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-29, 4-1) to overcome in a 13-3 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (31-47, 1-4) on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.
Three errors in the first led to two runs as a groundball slipped under the glove of first baseman Josh Breaux, allowing two runs to score on the play, with a throwing error on the backend of the play allowing the hitter, Will Robertson, to reach third base. A prior error in the inning had allowing a runner to reach on an errant throw.
Nick Dunn got the 'Pigs to within a run as he smashed his first homer with the team, a solo shot, to make it 2-1 in the third.
In the bottom half of the third, the Bisons stretched their lead back out. Ali Sánchez drove in a run with a ground-rule double before a Phil Clarke groundout scored another. An infield single for Ranier Nunez brought home the third run of the inning, with an error on the throw allowing Nunez to take second base.
A wild pitch scored Michael Stefanic in the fourth with Yohendrick Piñango following it with an RBI double to make it 7-1.
An error in the fifth brought the 'Pigs total to five before two more errors in the sixth reset the franchise record of five. Those errors in the sixth led to five runs (four earned) as a sacrifice fly for Robertson and grand slam for Phil Clarke made it 12-1.
The 'Pigs committed their eighth and final error of the night in the seventh, where Robertson drove in one more run with a hit to make it 13-1.
RBI singles for Óscar Mercado and Garrett Stubbs in the eighth rounded out the scoring at 13-3.
Lazaro Estrada (2-4) earned the win for the Bisons, allowing one run in 5.2 innings on three hits and a walk, striking out seven.
Wil Crowe (0-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs (four earned) in 3.2 innings on seven hits and six walks, striking out three.
The IronPigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday, June 29th with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. The IronPigs hand the ball to Nabil Crismatt (4-5, 3.75) while the Bisons go with Adam Kloffenstein (1-2, 4.75).
