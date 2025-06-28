McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After plating 15 runs last night, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp followed with an 8-0 win over the Nashville Sounds Saturday night in front of 7,760 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (50-30, 3-2) struck first in the bottom of the first inning against Nashville (46-32, 2-3). Derek Hill laced a double and scored two batters later on a base hit from Deyvison De Los Santos, putting Jacksonville in front 1-0.
Jacksonville extended their lead in the fourth. De Los Santos led off with a walk, and Graham Pauley followed with a single. A wild pitch pushed both baserunners to second and third. Another wild pitch pushed Pauley to third, but De Los Santos was thrown out at the plate. With two outs, Brian Navarretto walked and Maximo Acosta stung a two-run triple, putting the Shrimp ahead 3-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp batted around in the seventh and added five insurance runs. A pair of walks from Hill and Troy Johnston put two runners on with one out. De Los Santos singled to load the bases. Consecutive singles from Pauley and Joe Mack pushed across two runs for a five-run advantage. With bases still loaded, Navarreto hit a sac fly scoring De Los Santos. With runners in at the corners, Acosta scalded a two-run triple extending Jacksonville's lead to 8-0.
Morgan McSweeney (W, 1-0) dazzled in his first appearance with Jacksonville. He tossed 6.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
The Jumbo Shrimp and Sounds meet again in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. contest. RHP Adam Mazur (3-4, 3.29 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Nashville RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open Sunday at 1 p.m. Baptist Health Sunday Family Funday. Join us on the field, as we host a 20-minute pre-game catch. Head out to the centerfield gate where we will host catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also run the bases after each Sunday game. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, pre-game, face painting and balloon animals presented by Baptist Health. Sunday is also a Bluey themed day at VyStar Ballpark. Bluey will be available from 2-2:30, 3-3:30, 4-4:30, and 5-5:30.
