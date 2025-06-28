McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After plating 15 runs last night, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp followed with an 8-0 win over the Nashville Sounds Saturday night in front of 7,760 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (50-30, 3-2) struck first in the bottom of the first inning against Nashville (46-32, 2-3). Derek Hill laced a double and scored two batters later on a base hit from Deyvison De Los Santos, putting Jacksonville in front 1-0.

Jacksonville extended their lead in the fourth. De Los Santos led off with a walk, and Graham Pauley followed with a single. A wild pitch pushed both baserunners to second and third. Another wild pitch pushed Pauley to third, but De Los Santos was thrown out at the plate. With two outs, Brian Navarretto walked and Maximo Acosta stung a two-run triple, putting the Shrimp ahead 3-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp batted around in the seventh and added five insurance runs. A pair of walks from Hill and Troy Johnston put two runners on with one out. De Los Santos singled to load the bases. Consecutive singles from Pauley and Joe Mack pushed across two runs for a five-run advantage. With bases still loaded, Navarreto hit a sac fly scoring De Los Santos. With runners in at the corners, Acosta scalded a two-run triple extending Jacksonville's lead to 8-0.

Morgan McSweeney (W, 1-0) dazzled in his first appearance with Jacksonville. He tossed 6.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Sounds meet again in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. contest. RHP Adam Mazur (3-4, 3.29 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Nashville RHP Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

