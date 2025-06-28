Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings with an 8-0 win in game one and a 10-2 victory in eight innings in game two at Innovative Field. The Mets have now won five of their last six games.

In game one, Syracuse (35-45, 4-1) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Luisangel Acuña and Jared Young led off with a pair of singles, and Francisco Alvarez moved both runners over with a groundout. With two runners in scoring position, Pablo Reyes ripped a two-run single into center field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

The Syracuse offense stayed hot in the second with a four-run frame. Joey Meneses led off with his league-leading 26th double of the season, and José Azocar drove Meneses in with an RBI single, putting the Mets in front 3-0. After a Yonny Hernandez single, there were two runners on for Francisco Alvarez. The slugger crushed a three-run, 434-foot home run to left field, extending the Syracuse advantage to 6-0.

The Mets tacked on another run in the third when Drew Gilbert singled, moved to second on a David Villar walk, got to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch, putting Syracuse ahead 7-0.

In the seventh, Pablo Reyes led off with a solo homer and gave the Mets an 8-0 lead - one they wouldn't relinquish thanks to some dominant pitching.

Syracuse starter Brandon Sproat pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six batters. Entering today, Sproat threw just four pitches this season at 99 mph or faster. Today, Sproat threw nine pitches at least 99 mph, including a 100.5 mph fastball. To close it out in the seventh, Alex Carillo tossed a scoreless frame, fanning two batters.

In game two, the Mets' offense took much longer to get going and Rochester (28-49, 1-4) jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Robert Hassell III led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Nick Schnell, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. Next, Andrew Pinckney singled into right field and an error by Gilberto Celestino allowed Schnell to score, putting Rochester ahead 2-0.

After four scoreless frames on offense, Syracuse woke up in the fifth. With two outs, Gilberto Celestino and Drew Gilbert hit back-to-back homers, tying the game, 2-2.

Neither team broke the tie through the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings. In the top of the eighth, the Mets popped off for eight runs on seven hits. Meneses, Donovan Walton, and Luis De Los Santos each had RBI singles to make it a 5-2 game. A wild pitch gave Syracuse a 6-2 lead, a Yonny Hernandez two-run double make it an 8-2 game, and Gilbert punctuated the inning with a two-run homer for a 10-2 Mets advantage. The home run for Gilbert was his second of the game, marking his first multi-homer game in Triple-A.

In a bullpen game, five Mets relievers combined to pitch eight innings. Tyler Zuber got the start, tossing two innings and allowing two runs, only one of which was earned. After Zuber, Luis Moreno recorded five outs without allowing a run. Next, Julian Merryweather pitched through the fifth inning, only letting one man on base. Chris Devenski pitched a scoreless sixth, and Felipe De La Cruz pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth to end it.

Syracuse ends its six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon with game six. First pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.