Omaha Drops Second Straight to Indianapolis

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were defeated 12-1 by the Indianapolis Indians Saturday night, giving Indy a chance to claim a series win Sunday.

Omaha plated the first run of the game in the top of the 1st inning. Dairon Blanco led off with a double, then Michael Massey and Cam Devanney drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Joey Wiemer followed with the third walk of the inning to score Blanco for a 1-0 Omaha lead.

In the first two innings, Indianapolis jumped to a 7-1 lead off Storm Chasers starter John Gant, with 6 of the 7 runs earned. A walk, four straight singles and a sac fly plated four runs in the first, then another walk, two more singles and an RBI double plated three more in the second, knocking Gant out of the game.

Beck Way relieved Gant in the 2nd with one out remaining in the inning, inheriting a base runner, though Way retired the first batter he faced for the final out. In 3.0 innings, Way allowed just 1 run, a solo home run in the 5th inning that gave Indianapolis an 8-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the 5th, Ben Sears followed Way, making his Triple-A debut with Omaha. Sears entered the game with one out remaining in the inning, striking out his first batter to close the frame. Sears retired the first five batters he faced, later giving up an unearned run in the 7th inning, the Indians extending their lead to 9-1 on an erorr and RBI single. Evan Sisk took the mound in the bottom of the 8th inning and allowed a 3-run home run for a 12-1 Indianapolis lead. The home run snapped a streak of 94 games and 96.1 innings for Sisk without allowing a home run, dating back to August 2023.

Brandon Johnson relieved Sisk with one out away in the 8th and retired both batters he faced to end the inning. In the top of the 9th, Harold Castro drew a 2-out walk to snap a stretch of 13 straight Chasers hitter retired but Omaha's efforts ended there and the 12-1 score was finalized.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Indians, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.







