Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - The Norfolk Tides (3-2) scored 11 unanswered runs on Saturday night - nine coming in the sixth inning - to the Gwinnett Stripers (2-3) an 11-1 loss at Harbor Park. Gwinnett trails the series 3-2 headed into Sunday's finale.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers led 1-0 through four innings on a solo home run to center by Jurickson Profar (3), but the Tides' offense opened the floodgates shortly after. An RBI single by Jorge Mateo capped a two-run fifth to put Norfolk ahead 2-1. In the sixth, the Tides scored nine runs against the combo of Enoli Paredes (L, 2-3) and Domingo Gonzalez to go up 11-1. Vimael Machin had a two-run double, Jacob Stallings followed with a two-run single, and Dylan Beavers cranked a grand slam (8) to right field.
Key Contributors: Profar went 2-for-4 with a double, homer, and RBI for the Stripers. Rolddy Munoz threw 2.0 scoreless innings (1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO) in his first career Triple-A start for Gwinnett. For Norfolk, Beavers (1-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs), Mateo (3-for-3, 2 RBIs), Machin (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), and Stallings (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI games to back starter Thaddeus Ward (W, 6-5), who pitched 5.2 one-run innings.
Noteworthy: Eddy Alvarez became the second position player to pitch for Gwinnett this season as he delivered a scoreless eighth inning, keeping his career ERA across Triple-A and MLB to 0.00 (0 ER in 2.1 IP over 3 games). Profar is now batting .366 with three doubles, three homers, nine RBIs, and a 1.101 OPS in 11 rehab games.
Next Game (Sunday, June 28): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 1): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark can collect a Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1
- Stripers Score Three in Sixth to Topple Tides 6-4
- Devers Delivers, Stephens Stellar in 6-0 Shutout of Tides
- Stripers Celebrate Independence Day with Two Fireworks Shows
- Stripers Done in by Five-Run Third in 5-2 Loss to Tides