Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens' offense struggled in their 9-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights Saturday night. Toledo's pitching came out strong, but things quickly fell apart for them in the middle innings. The Hens tried to capitalize late, but stellar outfield play left them scoreless.
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Toledo Mud Hens gave Lael Lockhart the start. Lockhart came into Saturday night having just snapped a three-game losing streak of his own with his last start on June 21 against the St. Paul Saints.
Toledo fell behind 1-0 in the first frame as Andre Lipcius drove in Corey Julks with a double deep into center field. Lipcius's RBI double marked Lockhart's third-straight start with runs allowed in the first inning.
Lockhart looked much better his second time out, seating the Knights in order with just 12 pitches. Things continued to improve for Lockhart in his third inning, with him earning his third and fourth strikeouts of the game.
With the Hens still trailing 1-0 and Lockhart approaching 80 pitches, Matt Manning began to get warm in the bullpen. Lockhart would face the first three batters of the inning, but was pulled after Colson Montgomery hit an RBI triple down the right field line to make it 2-0.
Despite leaving the game, Lockhart's night on the score sheet wasn't quite finished, as Tim Elko knocked an RBI single into left field to put Charlotte ahead 3-0. Manning didn't fare much better as he walked Lipcius, before giving up a homer to Tristan Gray. Gray's three-run homer glided down the right-field line and ricocheted off the stands, putting the Knights up 6-0.
Having not picked up a hit since Andy Ibáñez's double in the second, it became clear that the Mud Hens needed to knock Yoendrys Gómez out of the game. The former New York Yankee finished his fifth inning of action with nine strikeouts and just 69 pitches.
The runs continued to pile up for Manning in the sixth inning. He gave up a lead-off walk to Dru Baker, before Montgomery picked up a base hit. Lipcius's night got even better as he drove in three runs with a 397 ft homer to left-center field. Now trailing 9-0, Toledo brought out lefty Bailey Horn to close out the inning.
Despite Gómez's low pitch count, Charlotte put Justin Anderson on the bump to open the seventh inning. Anderson quickly picked up the first two outs, but struggled to close out the inning as he walked Hao-Yu Lee and clipped Trey Sweeney and Justyn-Henry Malloy. The mistakes would not get Anderson this time however, as the inning closed on a Jace Jung fly to center field.
After Horn kept the scoresheet clean in the seventh, Beau Brieske took the mound in the eighth. He also would not allow any runs, despite giving up a lead-off double to Montgomery.
With opportunities fleeting, the Mud Hens would give themselves a chance to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Gus Varland quickly loaded the bases before being pulled due to an injury. Needing three outs to keep their shutout alive, the Knights brought out Peyton Pallette. Ibáñez and Akil Baddoo would both have some well struck hits robbed by diving catches to keep things at 9-0.
Pallette would get the best of the Hens' lineup in the final frame of the game as well. Ending his day with three strikeouts and closing the game for the Knights.
The Toledo Mud Hens and the Charlotte Knights will face off one last time on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Notables:
Bailey Horn (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)
Beau Brieske (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0 HR)
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Franchise Record Eight Errors Doom 'Pigs as Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0
- Hens Fall 7-5, Despite Hot Start against Knights
- Hicklen Homers as Another Late Rally Falls Short against Charlotte
- Mud Hens Rally Late But Fall Short to Knights in Extra Innings
- Mud Hens Walk It off to Start Homestand with Knights