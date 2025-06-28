Toledo Pitching Opens Strong But Ultimately Falls, 9-0

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens' offense struggled in their 9-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights Saturday night. Toledo's pitching came out strong, but things quickly fell apart for them in the middle innings. The Hens tried to capitalize late, but stellar outfield play left them scoreless.

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Toledo Mud Hens gave Lael Lockhart the start. Lockhart came into Saturday night having just snapped a three-game losing streak of his own with his last start on June 21 against the St. Paul Saints.

Toledo fell behind 1-0 in the first frame as Andre Lipcius drove in Corey Julks with a double deep into center field. Lipcius's RBI double marked Lockhart's third-straight start with runs allowed in the first inning.

Lockhart looked much better his second time out, seating the Knights in order with just 12 pitches. Things continued to improve for Lockhart in his third inning, with him earning his third and fourth strikeouts of the game.

With the Hens still trailing 1-0 and Lockhart approaching 80 pitches, Matt Manning began to get warm in the bullpen. Lockhart would face the first three batters of the inning, but was pulled after Colson Montgomery hit an RBI triple down the right field line to make it 2-0.

Despite leaving the game, Lockhart's night on the score sheet wasn't quite finished, as Tim Elko knocked an RBI single into left field to put Charlotte ahead 3-0. Manning didn't fare much better as he walked Lipcius, before giving up a homer to Tristan Gray. Gray's three-run homer glided down the right-field line and ricocheted off the stands, putting the Knights up 6-0.

Having not picked up a hit since Andy Ibáñez's double in the second, it became clear that the Mud Hens needed to knock Yoendrys Gómez out of the game. The former New York Yankee finished his fifth inning of action with nine strikeouts and just 69 pitches.

The runs continued to pile up for Manning in the sixth inning. He gave up a lead-off walk to Dru Baker, before Montgomery picked up a base hit. Lipcius's night got even better as he drove in three runs with a 397 ft homer to left-center field. Now trailing 9-0, Toledo brought out lefty Bailey Horn to close out the inning.

Despite Gómez's low pitch count, Charlotte put Justin Anderson on the bump to open the seventh inning. Anderson quickly picked up the first two outs, but struggled to close out the inning as he walked Hao-Yu Lee and clipped Trey Sweeney and Justyn-Henry Malloy. The mistakes would not get Anderson this time however, as the inning closed on a Jace Jung fly to center field.

After Horn kept the scoresheet clean in the seventh, Beau Brieske took the mound in the eighth. He also would not allow any runs, despite giving up a lead-off double to Montgomery.

With opportunities fleeting, the Mud Hens would give themselves a chance to rally in the bottom of the eighth. Gus Varland quickly loaded the bases before being pulled due to an injury. Needing three outs to keep their shutout alive, the Knights brought out Peyton Pallette. Ibáñez and Akil Baddoo would both have some well struck hits robbed by diving catches to keep things at 9-0.

Pallette would get the best of the Hens' lineup in the final frame of the game as well. Ending his day with three strikeouts and closing the game for the Knights.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Charlotte Knights will face off one last time on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Notables:

Bailey Horn (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)

Beau Brieske (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0 HR)







International League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.