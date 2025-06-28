June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (40-38, 1-3) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (37-39, 3-1)

Saturday, June 28 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kenta Maeda (1-2, 7.76) vs. LHP Doug Nikhazy (4-4, 4.57)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game set against the Columbus Clippers...right-hander Kenta Maeda will take the mound for Iowa...left-hander Doug Nikhazy starts for Columbus tonight.

BOUNCE BACK: The Iowa Cubs bounced back in last night's game against the Columbus Clippers with a 15-6 win...despite allowing six runs in the game, Connor Noland earned his seventh win of the season... Kevin Alcántara was on a tear as he went 3-for-3, ripped a homer and had four RBI on the night... James Triantos also had a three-hit night, with four runs and three RBI as well.

Pérez MANIA: Thursday night, Carlos Pérez crushed two home runs against Columbus...which marked home run number 15 and 16, leading the team as well...in addition, it was Carlos' first multi-homer game since he hit three on Sept. 1, 2024 at Sacramento...Pérez has 10 home runs in the last 23 games which dates back to May 30 and leads all of International League in that span...among all IL leaders, Carlos is ranked in homers (2nd, 16) and extra-base hits with teammate Owen Caissie (T-3rd, 32).

VS. COLUMBUS: This marks the second series Iowa and Columbus have played this season, with the first coming at Columbus on May 20-25...the two teams split the series with the I-Cubs outscoring the Clippers 34-32.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his second homer of the season last night and his second in as many days...it marked the third time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games and first since May 20-21, 2023 at Beloit with Advanced-A South Bend...he is the seventh I-Cub to homer in consecutive games and first since Owen Caissie went deep in three straight games from June 8-12.

HIT PARADE: Last night, Iowa scored 15 runs on 13 hits in their win...it marked the second-most runs the club has scored this season, following a 20-run outburst on April 16 vs. St. Paul.

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, a home run, four RBI and two walks...it marked his first home run since he hit a long ball on May 31 vs. Syracuse...the four RBI were his most since he tallied five on May 17 vs. St. Paul.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 2-for-5 last night with a home run and three runs scored...it was his first homer since June 11 vs. Louisville...Franklin ranks among International League leaders in triples (T-3rd, 4), walks (4th, 47) and on-base percentage (T-17th, .383).

WALK IT OUT: Wednesday, outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie drew four walks and also homered...the four walks marked a career high and were the most by an I-Cub since Miles Mastrobuoni

also had four on May 7, 2023 at Columbus...it is also tied for the most walks in a game by any player in the International League.

BALLY, BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Thursday night (6/20) and now has six multi-hit efforts in his last 17 games...during the month of June, Bally is batting .304 (24-for-79) with seven doubles, three home runs, 19 RBI and eight walks...the 19 June RBI are tied for fifth in the International League.

ONE-NIL: On Sunday at Nashville, Iowa fell 1-0 which marked the fifth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs and first since game one of a doubleheader on June 4 in which the I-Cubs beat the Storm Chasers...during the 2024 season, the I-Cubs played just one 1-0 game, a win over Indianapolis on June 20.

LONG-TERM DAMAGE: Friday night, Cubs No. 12 prospect Jonathon Long had his second four-hit game of the season...the first time came against Buffalo on April 30...Friday also marked Long's 25th multi-hit game of the season who leads the team, just one ahead of Cubs No. 3 prospect Moises Ballesteros with 24.







