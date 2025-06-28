Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Nathan Church and Mike Antico homered twice to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 11-3 before a paid attendance of 8,408 at the DBAP on Saturday night.
Church connected for a grand slam in the third and a solo shot in the fifth, each against Durham (3-2) reliever Sean Hunley. Antico hit two solo homers for the Redbirds (2-3).
Austin Vernon (L, 2-1) suffered the loss, permitting three runs (one earned) over 1 2/3 innings in an opening role.
Tekoah Roby (W, 2-1) won his second straight Triple-A start, allowing one run over five innings.
Eloy Jimenez doubled home Durham's first run in the second inning, while Tristan Peters stroked a run-scoring single in the eighth.
How It Happened: With Joe Rock recalled by the Tampa Bay Rays to make his major league debut Saturday, the Bulls had a bullpen night against Memphis. Vernon threw 50 pitches over his 1 2/3 innings, then was relieved by Sean Hunley. Hunley allowed seven runs on eight hits over three innings.
What's Next: The homestand finale is Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with IL ERA-leader Joe Boyle (5-4, 1.85) matching against Quinn Mathews (2-3, 5.27) in a rematch from Tuesday's series opener.
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3
- Durham Downs Memphis 3-1
- Bulls Blast Past 'Birds 3-2
- Redbirds Best Bulls 3-2
- Peters Slams Bulls Past Redbirds 15-6