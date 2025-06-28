Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Nathan Church and Mike Antico homered twice to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 11-3 before a paid attendance of 8,408 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Church connected for a grand slam in the third and a solo shot in the fifth, each against Durham (3-2) reliever Sean Hunley. Antico hit two solo homers for the Redbirds (2-3).

Austin Vernon (L, 2-1) suffered the loss, permitting three runs (one earned) over 1 2/3 innings in an opening role.

Tekoah Roby (W, 2-1) won his second straight Triple-A start, allowing one run over five innings.

Eloy Jimenez doubled home Durham's first run in the second inning, while Tristan Peters stroked a run-scoring single in the eighth.

How It Happened: With Joe Rock recalled by the Tampa Bay Rays to make his major league debut Saturday, the Bulls had a bullpen night against Memphis. Vernon threw 50 pitches over his 1 2/3 innings, then was relieved by Sean Hunley. Hunley allowed seven runs on eight hits over three innings.

What's Next: The homestand finale is Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with IL ERA-leader Joe Boyle (5-4, 1.85) matching against Quinn Mathews (2-3, 5.27) in a rematch from Tuesday's series opener.







