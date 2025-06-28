Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sounds were shutout for the first time over nine innings and the second time overall this season with an 8-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night. The loss comes a game after being no-hit by the Jumbo Shrimp who have now totaled 23 runs on 30 hits over the last 16 innings on the best pitching staff in Triple-A.

Jeferson Quero had the only two hits for the Sounds over the first four innings against right-hander Morgan McSweeney. He was making his Marlins' organizational debut after being signed from Staten Island in the Independent Atlantic League on Thursday. Quero finished the game 2-for-4 and a double. Oliver Dunn also ended the game with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a double as well and reaching base a third time via a hit by pitch.

Tobias Myers saw his scoreless innings streak snapped in the first inning as Deyvison De Los Santos provided the Jumbo Shrimp with a first inning lead for the second straight game. Myers settled in to keep Jacksonville off the scoreboard again until they scored a pair of runs in the fourth. He got through the sixth with his quality start intact thanks to Drew Avans throwing out a runner at the plate from center field to keep Myers line to three runs. McSweeney earned the win after tossing six-plus scoreless innings in his first affiliated action since being released by Norfolk on July 10, 2024.

The Sounds will need a win in the finale from VyStar Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to salvage a series split with the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

QUALITY TIME: For the second time this series, both starting pitchers earned a quality start on the hill. RHP Tobias Myers worked his third quality start of the month in his five games. He has now gone 6.0 IP in four of the five with the only exception being the five scoreless innings he threw last Sunday against Iowa in his second start of the series. Garrett Stallings began the series with his first quality start after making his fifth start.

PARTNER UP: Brewers no. 2-rated prospect Jeferson Quero had his first multi-hit game since last Tuesday's series opener against Iowa and his fifth multi-hit game of the season after going 2-for-4 with a double. He was 1-for-13 in the series entering Saturday. Oliver Dunn bounced back from an 0-for-4 day on Friday night to go 2-for-4 with a double as well for the Sounds on Saturday night. It was his eighth multi-hit game this season and second of the series after going 3-for-4 on Thursday. Dunn is hitting .400 for the week (6-for-15, HR, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, HBP, 2 R, 4 K). He continues to produce extra-base hits with his 18th in 57 games played. Nearly half of his hits this season have been an XBH (18/42).







