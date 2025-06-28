Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - The Louisville Bats split their doubleheader against the St. Paul Saints, taking game one, but dropping game two as the Saints walked it off. A grand slam from Blake Dunn bolstered the Bats' 7-3 game one win, and although a two-run shot by Bryson Brigman in the seventh knotted game two, St. Paul blasted a walk off homer to win, 5-4.

Louisville starter Jose Franco (W, 1-0) - making his Triple-A debut in game one of the Bats' doubleheader - quickly settling in. The right hander breezed through the opening frame, retiring the side on nine pitches. When Louisville came to the plate in the ensuing half inning, it backed Franco with some run support. Ivan Johnson pounced on a center-cut fastball from Marco Raya, (L, 0-4) sending it over the right field wall for a two-run homer.

The Saints answered right back, though, as the first four hitters reached in the bottom half. Although that put St. Paul on the board and cut its deficit in half, Franco limited the damage to just that run, working around a no-out, bases-loaded jam.

In the fourth inning, Louisville's defense stepped up, as Blake Dunn flashed some leather in the outfield. Leaping up against the center field wall, Dunn robbed an extra-base hit, and likely took a St. Paul run off board. Aside from that, neither team made much noise until the sixth inning.

The Bats didn't merely make some noise in the sixth - they erupted for a five-run frame. Back-to-back singles kicked off the inning, and a sac bunt pushed both runners into scoring position. P.J. Higgins brought home a run with a sac fly, and two hitters later, Dunn came to the plate with the bases loaded. With a 107.2 mph bullet into the St. Paul bullpen, Louisville blew the game wide open, taking a commanding 7-1 lead.

While a 450-foot, two-run blast by Yunior Severino cut the Saints' deficit to four, the Bats' offensive outburst in the top half kept Louisville firmly in control.

Following six innings of work from Franco, Joe La Sorsa came in to finish the job. Retiring the side, La Sorsa did just that, securing Louisville's game one victory.

After putting a rookie on the bump three hours prior, the Bats handed the ball to 36-year-old veteran Aaron Wilkerson for game two. Seeking his first win in over a month, Wilkerson came out strong.

On the other side, St. Paul starter Pierson Ohl kept Louisville in check, striking out six through four frames. However, the Bats cashed in on the few mistakes Ohl made. In the third inning, Francisco Urbaez did so to give Louisville its first hit and run in the form of a towering shot over the left field wall. One inning later, P.J. Higgins capitalized on a poorly placed cutter, lacing a single up the middle to score Ivan Johnson.

The Saints fired back in the bottom half, pushing a run across the plate with a sac fly. Although that cut the Bats' lead in half, the Saints were in prime position to rack up several runs with a bases-loaded, one-out situation. Wilkerson returned in the fifth, capping his outing with an 11-pitch, shutdown inning.

As Louisville handed the ball to its bullpen, St. Paul flipped the script, putting up a crooked number in the sixth opposite Sam Moll. Much of the damage was self-inflicted by the Bats, as two errors opened the doors for the Saints; the most costly one being a grounder to third which would've ended the inning but eluded Urbaez. Anthony Prato launched a two-run shot to center, giving St. Paul a 4-2 advantage.

With just three outs to play with, the Bats rose to the challenge. Bryson Brigman countered the Saints' blast with a 400-foot, two-run homer of his own off Jarret Whorff (W, 1-1), Brigman's first of the season. While Louisville couldn't add on and take the lead, Brigman's blast kept the hope of sweeping Saturday's doubleheader alive.

Unfortunately, that hope quickly dissipated, as Noah Cardenas spoiled the Bats' comeback. Zach Maxwell (L, 1-3) faced just one batter, as Cardenas called game with a walk off blast. With the 5-4 loss, Louisville split the doubleheader.

The Bats (34-46, 2-3 second half) will wrap up their series with the Saints (36-42, 3-2 second half) Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:07 ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







