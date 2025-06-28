Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Charlotte Knights turned in one of their finest all-around performances of the season on Saturday night. Charlotte earned their second shutout victory of the season with a 9-0 throttling of the Toledo Mud Hens. The pitching, hitting, and defense were all in sync for the Knights as they collected their fourth straight victory.
Yoendrys Gomez notched his first win of the season with a masterful start. Gomez pitched five innings and tied a Knights single-game season-high with nine strikeouts. The right-hander allowed just one hit and did not walk a batter.
Offensively, Colson Montgomery continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-5 performance and finished a Home Run shy of the cycle. Andre Lipcius connected with an RBI double and a three-run Homer. Tristan Gray also smacked a three-run Home Run as part of his 2-for-5 evening. Tim Elko and Bryan Ramos each finished with a pair of base hits in the win.
Defensively, Corey Julks and Dominic Fletcher made spectacular diving catches late in the game to preserve the shutout. The Mud Hens were limited to only three hits total and for the second straight night Charlotte's bullpen did not allow a run. Justin Anderson, Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, and Peyton Pallette covered the final four frames.
The Knights have clinched a series victory, but they will look to end the week on a high note. Game Six is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05pm ET.
International League Stories from June 28, 2025
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Indians' Offense Heats up Early, Routs Omaha 12-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Drops Game vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Church, Antico Both Homer Twice in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Capitalize on Lehigh Valley Errors for 13-3 Victory on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- It's in the Cards, Noah Cardenas' Walk-Off Homer Wins It for Saints in Game Two of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bats, Saints Split Doubleheader in Power-Hitting Showcase - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blow Out Stripers To Take Series Lead - Norfolk Tides
- McSweeney Leads Jacksonville to 8-0 Shutout Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sproat Shines as Syracuse Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader against Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 11-3 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk's Nine-Run Sixth Buries Stripers 11-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Raya Goes Five Strong Innings, But Late Grand Slam Hurts Saints in 7-3 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- July 3 Festivities at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights
- Bullpen Fires Seven Scoreless in 7-5 Knights' Victory
- Montgomery, Knights Outslug Mud Hens for 12-9 Win
- Baldwin and DeLoach's 10th Inning Heroics Net Knights Exciting Win
- Knights Suffer Eighth Walk-Off Loss this Season