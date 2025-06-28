Gomez Headlines Shutout Win for the Knights

TOLEDO, OH - The Charlotte Knights turned in one of their finest all-around performances of the season on Saturday night. Charlotte earned their second shutout victory of the season with a 9-0 throttling of the Toledo Mud Hens. The pitching, hitting, and defense were all in sync for the Knights as they collected their fourth straight victory.

Yoendrys Gomez notched his first win of the season with a masterful start. Gomez pitched five innings and tied a Knights single-game season-high with nine strikeouts. The right-hander allowed just one hit and did not walk a batter.

Offensively, Colson Montgomery continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-5 performance and finished a Home Run shy of the cycle. Andre Lipcius connected with an RBI double and a three-run Homer. Tristan Gray also smacked a three-run Home Run as part of his 2-for-5 evening. Tim Elko and Bryan Ramos each finished with a pair of base hits in the win.

Defensively, Corey Julks and Dominic Fletcher made spectacular diving catches late in the game to preserve the shutout. The Mud Hens were limited to only three hits total and for the second straight night Charlotte's bullpen did not allow a run. Justin Anderson, Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, and Peyton Pallette covered the final four frames.

The Knights have clinched a series victory, but they will look to end the week on a high note. Game Six is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05pm ET.







