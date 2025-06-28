SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 28, 2025

June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (0-4, 41-37) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-0, 42-34)

June 28, 2025 | Game 77 | Home Game 39 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Cooper Criswell (2-1, 2.09) vs. RH Brendan Beck (1-0, 0.00)

Criswell: Surrendered 4 R on 5 H over 5.0 IP in 6/21 ND vs. BUF with 4 K & 2 BB (10-6 Bisons)

Beck: Pitched six scoreless innings in Triple-A debut in 6/22 Win @ LOU with 4 K (3-2 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 27, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 4-2 Friday night at PNC Field to secure a series win against Boston's Triple-A affiliate. Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones and Jose Rojas both hit home runs to pace the RailRiders to their sixth straight win.

Worcester jumped out to an early advantage against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Red Sox #5 Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia hit a two-run homer to stake a 2-0 lead. The RailRiders halved the deficit with one swing in the bottom of the frame off WooSox starter Tyler Uberstine. Jones blasted a 3-2 offering 397 feet to center field in his first Triple-A at bat to cut the lead to one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped ahead in the bottom of the second. After Bryan De La Cruz walked to lead off the frame, Rojas lifted a two-run home run to right for his 12th of the year, tying him for the team lead and giving the RailRiders a 3-2 edge. SWB tallied another run in the bottom of the third. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez walked, advanced to second on a force out, and scored on a throwing error while stealing third for a 4-2 margin. Worcester threatened again in the eighth, putting two runners aboard with no one out, but Yankees #20 Prospect Clayton Beeter retired Garcia and induced Blaze Jordan into an inning-ending double play to hold the lead.

Boyle (6-5) allowed two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings pitched in the win. Jayvien Sandridge held the advantage over 1.1 innings, and Beeter tossed 2.0 scoreless frames to earn the save. Uberstine (1-2) surrendered four runs on four hits through 4.0 frames in the loss.

HOME COOKING- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders have won ten straight at home dating back to the start of a series against Syracuse on June 10; their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

WINNING WAYS- With two games left to be played in June, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-6 this month. The RailRiders went 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 in May. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish.

HOME DEBUT- Brendan Beck makes his second Triple-A start and first at home this evening. The right-hander was promoted from Somerset on Sunday and pitched six quality innings, shutting out Louisville on three hits with four strikeouts and zero walks. Beck needed 64 pitches to dispel the Bats over six innings en route to a victory in his debut. The right-hander was the Yankees' second round selection out of Stanford in 2021. Beck missed 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery and 2024 due to an additional procedure to clean up his elbow. For the Patriots this season, Beck was 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA over 11 games, including nine starts. The 26-year-old struck out 52 and walked 12 over 54.1 innings of work with Somerset.

IMPACT ARRIVAL- New York has promoted Spencer Jones from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and the outfielder homered in his first Triple-A at-bat. After 16 with the Patriots over 49 games and one with the RailRiders, Jones is tied for eighth amongst all Minor League players, three home runs off the MiLB lead. The #2 prospect in the organization went 1-for-5 in his debut.

SAVE US- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all levels of baseball with 13 saves this month. After earning five saves over the first 53 games of the year, the RailRiders have reeled off those 13 saves in their last 23 games played. Three MLB clubs have 10, as do the Lynchburg Hillcats.

MODEL EFFORT- Sean Boyle is sixth in the International League with 74.2 innings of work this season. The right-hander has pitched five or more innings in 12 of his 15 appearances this season.

RBI GUY- Jose Rojas has added six runs batted in to his team-best total so far this series, bringing him to 54 over 64 games this season. Rojas drove in 57 in 67 games for the RailRiders last season before opting out in mid-July. Ben Seymour of Durham leads the International League with 66 driven in. Rojas is third and only one behind Otto Kemp.

RIVALS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its second series of the year against Worcester. The RailRiders and WooSox split their late May set with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre taking game one, falling in the next two, winning back-to-back games on May 30 and 31 and losing the series finale to start June. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 season, the RailRiders lead the all-time set 54-45 and have gone 31-21 at PNC Field.

MILESTONE MARKER- Wednesday's game was the 2,500th regular season game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since becoming a Yankees affiliate for the 2007 season. SWB holds a .560 winning percentage since 2007, winning 1,400 games and falling in 1,100. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 1,305-1,268 during the Phillies-affiliated era from 1989 to 2006.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York shut out the A's 3-0. Will Warren struck out seven over five innings and Jazz Chisholm, Jr. homered to boost the offense in the series opener... Somerset fell 6-2 against Erie. Brendan Jones drove in both runs for the Patriots... Hudson Valley split action with Wilmington, taking Thursday's suspended game 2-0 but falling in the nightcap 11-0... Tampa topped ft. Myers 5-3. Xavier Rivas struck out 13 over 5.2 innings in the win.







