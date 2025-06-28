July 3 Festivities at Principal Park
June 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs will host the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday, July 3rd for a 7:08 p.m. game. Pregame, the I-Cubs - in partnership with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa - will welcome 22 candidates from five continents and 18 countries as new U.S. Citizens. Postgame, there will be a Holiday Firework show.
This marks the 17th consecutive year the Iowa Cubs have hosted the pre-game event, which will begin at 6:40 p.m.
The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by one of America's newest citizensâ Franco Caramelino of Argentina, who will be among the 22 candidates at Principal Park.
There has been a total of 511 new citizens (prior to 2025) naturalized since the first on-field event was held September 4, 2009, at Principal Park.
In addition, more than 4,000 candidates have become citizens in various other non-game day ceremonies at Principal Park over the past six years.
