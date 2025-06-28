Red Wings Drop Both Games of Saturday Twin Bill

The Rochester Red Wings and the Syracuse Mets squared off in a doubleheader on a beautiful, sunny Saturday in Downtown Rochester. The Wings had no answer for the Syracuse offense in the front half of the twin bill, as the Mets took game one 8-0. RHP Michael Cuevas tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three, and CF Robert Hassell III drilled a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games in the loss. In game two of the doubleheader, the Mets exploded in extra innings, scoring eight in the eighth to clinch the sweep and series victory, 10-2. RHP Seth Shuman turned in 6.2 innings, and LF Andrew Pinckney added a pair of hits in the loss.

Game 1:

Syracuse got an early jump on Rochester in the top of the first, as 2B Luisangel Acuña smacked a single through the right side, and then LF Jared Young ripped a line drive up the middle. Moments later, 3B Pablo Reyes singled to center, cashing in both Acuña and Young. Going into the bottom half of the inning, the Mets held a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Syracuse picked up right where they left off. DH Joey Meneses barreled up an inside sinker and drove it down the left field line for his 26th double of the season. CF José Azocar followed with a single up the middle, and Meneses came around to score. SS Yonny Hernández then singled on a grounder to second, and two batters later, C Francisco Alvarez demolished a ball 434 feet to center field for a three-run homer. By the end of the frame, the Mets had stretched their lead to 6-0.

The top of the third began with RF Drew Gilbert reaching first on a grounder to short, and 1B David Villar drawing a walk. Joey Meneses then bounced into a double play, but Gilbert was able to safely move to third. A wild pitch then allowed Gilbert to score, and the Mets extended their lead to 7-0.

Pablo Reyes led off the top of the seventh inning for the Mets by crushing a solo blast over the wall in left-center field. The Dominican Republic native's second home run of the 2025 season travelled 409 feet, and gave Syracuse an 8-0 lead.

The Wings came to the plate down to their final three outs in the bottom of the seventh, looking for a late-game miracle. With one out in the inning, 3B Trey Lipscomb was hit by a pitch, but he was stranded at second after a defensive indifference, and the Wings dropped game one of the twin-bill to Syracuse, 8-0.

RHP Cade Cavalli started game one on the mound and turned in 3.0 innings of work. The right-hander allowed eight hits and seven earned runs, including one home run, while issuing one walk. Cavalli also recorded four strikeouts before handing the ball to RHP Michael Cuevas. The right-hander worked 2.0 scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and two walks while fanning three batters. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. entered in the top of the sixth, and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on a home run while recording one strikeout and issuing one walk.

RHP Michael Cuevas is the Red Wings Player of the Game for game one of tonight's doubleheader. In his third Triple-A appearance, Cuevas delivered scoreless fourth and fifth innings, racking up three strikeouts along the way. The former 23rd-round pick in the 2019 draft threw 38 pitches, 21 of which were strikes. The Texas native now has five strikeouts with the Red Wings without allowing a run across three appearances.

Game 2:

Rochester got the offense going in the bottom of the first, leading off with a walk from CF Robert Hassell III. He quickly stole second, and RF Nick Schnell followed with a single to right, bringing Hassell home and giving Rochester a 1-0 lead. With two outs and Schnell on first, LF Andrew Pinckney singled on a ground ball to right field. Schnell flew around the bases to score on an error, putting Rochester up 2-0 heading into the second.

After a stretch of scoreless frames, the Mets blasted their way back in the top of the fifth. With two outs in the inning, RF Gilberto Celestino launched a ball deep over the left field wall, and just a few pitches later, CF Drew Gilbert jumped on a four-seamer and sent it soaring to right field, tying the game at two.

With neither team producing another run in regulation, the game moved into extra innings. In the top of the eighth, CF Drew Gilbert started at second. DH David Villar worked a lead-off walk, and then 1B Joey Meneses singled through the right side, driving in Gilbert. With runners on the corners, 3B Donovan Walton singled to right field, scoring PR Luisangel Acuña. One batter later, C Jackson Reetz singled on a soft grounder to second, loading the bases with one out, for SS Luis De Los Santos, who drilled a single to first, plating Azocar. Moments later, a wild pitch allowed Walton to cross the plate. After going through the lineup once, 2B Yonny Hernández roped a double down the right field line, scoring both Reetz and De Los Santos. Celestino followed with a soft line-drive single to shallow right, and then Gilbert crushed his second homer of the game over the right field wall for a two-run homer. By the time Red Wings pitching finally escaped the inning, Syracuse had built a 10-2 lead.

The Red Wings went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth, and fell to Syracuse 10-2 in extras.

RHP Seth Shuman got the nod as the starter for game two of this doubleheader, making his twelfth start of 2025. The Georgia native tossed 6.2 innings, striking out three, walking two, and giving up two runs on four hits. LHP Konnor Pilkington came on in relief, getting the one hitter he faced to ground out. RHP Jack Sinclair was called on in the eighth inning, allowing six runs, five earned, off of four hits and a walk, over .1 IP, while striking out one. RHP Patrick Weigel came on, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out one batter.

RHP Seth Shuman earned the nod as our Player of the Game, turning in 6.2 innings while holding the Mets to two runs on five hits. 6.2 innings marks Shuman's longest start of his professional career, and ties the longest start by a Red Wing this season (RHP Adrian Sampson, 5/20). In each of his last six starts and 10 of his 12 with the Red Wings, the Georgia Southern alum has pitched at least 5.0 innings.

Rochester looks to bounce back Sunday afternoon and secure their second victory in the six-game series. LHP Andrew Alvarez is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM at Innovative Field.







