Homestand Highlights 5.13-5.18

May 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) for the fourth homestand of the 2025 season and welcome back the second annual ROC the Lilac Week!

ROC THE LILAC WEEK : We are celebrating the city that we all love for an entire week with lilac-themed jerseys, special food and beverage items, promotions, and more, presented by GreaterROC

TUESDAY, MAY 13 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

HALF PRICE TICKET TUESDAYS : Every Tuesday (Excluding Opening Day), all tickets are half-priced!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

ROC THE LILAC JERSEY GIVEAWAY : The first 1,000 fans will receive a special lilac jersey presented by GreaterROC

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

THURSDAY, MAY 15 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

COLLEGE DAY : Calling all college students, when you show your student I.D., you will receive a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

FRIDAY, MAY 16 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

COOLER BAG GIVEAWAY : The first 1,000 fans 18 & over will receive a special lilac-themed cooler bag presented by Nissan.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS : Join us for the first fireworks show of the season after the game, presented by NUTRL.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SATURDAY, MAY 17 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS : Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by East House.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG : Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from the players for the second time in 2025. Flower City Group will be donating $100 to Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Proceeds from the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight Rochester.

PLASTIC PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY : The first 1,000 fans will receive a special lilac-themed Plastic Pint Glass presented by Nissan.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SUNDAY, MAY 18 vs. DURHAM BULLS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY : Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2025, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES : After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH : A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro







