Hey Mickey, You're So Fine: Gasper Named IL Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - After being optioned to Triple-A St. Paul for the second time this season on May 5, all that Saints utility man Mickey Gasper has done is hit since coming down to the minor leagues. The league office has announced that Gasper is the Triple-A International League's Player of the Week after a red-hot series in which he hit .478 (11-23) with two doubles, four home runs, and six RBI as the Saints took five of six from the Buffalo Bisons at CHS Field.

Over the previous six days, Gasper's four homers and his 11 total hits are both tied for the most in minor league baseball. His .571 on-base percentage, 1.087 slugging-mark, and 1.658 OPS are all the highest in the minor league circuit the last six days among hitters with at least 20 at-bats.

After hitting a walk-off, three-run homer in Thursday night's win, the 29-year-old native of New Hampshire belted the next pitch he saw out of the ballpark for his third homer of the week on Friday and added another for good measure in the first inning of Sunday's win, running his season total up to six in 10 games, already halfway to his career-high total in round-trippers set last year with the Boston organization.

Between two stints with the Twins, including making his first career big league Opening Day roster with Minnesota this year, Gasper has hit .429 (15-44)/.546/1.029 in 10 games this season with the Saints. While up with the Twins, he collected his first big league hit on March 29 at St. Louis and has hit .177 (6-34) with four walks and a double in 17 games across two stints with Minnesota this season, his second year at the major league level.

Since the start of last season, Gasper has hit .338/.450/.581 with 18 home runs in 102 games in the minors, good for a 1.031 OPS that ranks second in MiLB among all hitters with at least 300 plate appearances.

Gasper was also named the Twins minor league player of the week from May 3-9.

Gasper is the eighth International League Player of the Week in franchise history and the first since DaShawn Keirsey Jr. from August 15-20, 2024.







