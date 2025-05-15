SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens (19-22) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-19)

May 15, 2025 | Game 40 | Home Game 19 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH PJ Poulin (3-1, 2.89) vs. RH Erick Leal (1-4, 6.60)

Poulin: Making third spot start of 2025; Worked 1.1 scoreless relief IP in 5/11 ND vs. Iowa (3-1 Cubs)

Leal: Allowed 4 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP in 5/10-2 Loss vs. ROC with 4 K & 1 BB (5-4 Red Wings)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 14, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field. T.J. Rumfield homered and Bryan De La Cruz drove in a pair to pace the offense.

After nearly a 90-minute delayed start, the RailRiders opened a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first. Jesus Rodriguez doubled to extend his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games. With two down, T.J. Rumfield lined a home run to the RailHouse in right for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.Hao-Yu Lee's solo home run in the fourth cut the RailRiders edge in half and Ryan Kreidler hit a solo homer in the fifth to even the score. Prior to both solo shots, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre turned in defensive plays to minimize the ensuing damage. RailRiders starter Brandon Leibrandt picked a runner off prior to the Lee home run and Brent Headrick induced a double play before Kreidler's game-tying hit.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth against Mud Hens starting pitcher Nick Margevicius. Ryan Seelinger entered and allowed a two-run single to Bryan De La Cruz. A Jose Rojas sac fly extended the lead to 5-2.

A bases-loaded walk in the seventh drew Toledo within two. In the eighth, after a pair of errors, Andrew Velazquez and Jake Gatewood turned a 5-4-3 double play with Rumfield to close a threat. A ninth inning solo home run off the bat of Andrew Navigato capped the scoring before Sean Boyle struck out the final two batters to seal the win.

Headrick (1-0) earned the win and Boyle pitched the final three frames for his first save. Margevicius (0-1) took the loss for Toledo.

BOUNCING BACK- Erick Leal gets the nod tonight for the RailRiders. The right-hander will make his team-best eighth start of the season. Leal worked game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Rochester, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings of work with four strikeouts and one walk. He surrendered a solo home run to Daylen Lile in the third and the go-ahead Juan Yepez homer in the fourth in the loss.

ARM ADDED- The New York Yankees signed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the RailRiders on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has missed the last year and a half due to injury, including spending the entirety of the 2024 season on the Minnesota Twins Injured List while recovering from flexor tendon surgery. Over nine seasons in the Majors, DeSclafani has gone 54-56 with a 4.20 ERA. To create space on the active roster, catcher Ronaldo Hernández was placed on the Development List.

IMPRESSIVE START ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 2-4 with a double on Wednesday afternoon to extend his on-base streak to 23 straight. It's tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League entering play tonight and now tied for the fourth-longest overall in the league so far. Norfolk's Dylan Beavers reached in 30 consecutive games from April 1 through May 8.

SCORCHING HOT: T.J. Rumfield has been on fire in May. Since seeing his average plummet to .238 after game one of a doubleheader in Syracuse on April 30, the first bagger has at least one hit in nine of his last ten games and four multi-hit efforts during that span. Rumfield has raised his average up to .305 entering play on Thursday.

OCCASIONAL OPPONENT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays Toledo for the second straight year and hosts the Mud Hens for the first time since 2019. Toledo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, brings a roster to town that includes three former RailRiders: pitcher Dietrich Enns (2016-17), 2016 IL MVP Ben Gamel (2015-16) and Jahmai Jones (2024). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lost the 2024 set at Fifth Third Field 4-2, but leads the all-time series 162 to 145. The RailRiders and Mud Hens split the last set between the teams at PNC Field with one win apiece and one rainout from May 10 through 12.

OVER UNDER- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is back to a game over .500 with Wednesday's win, currently sitting eight games behind Lehigh Valley in the 20-team International League. The club has been as many as five games over .500 and no more than two under thus far this season.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre arms combined to blank Rochester on Sunday, marking the sixth shutout over the first 27 games of the campaign. The RailRiders completed eight shutout bids last year and nine the year prior.

ONE OR THE OTHER- Over ten games against Rochester this season, the RailRiders have collected seven wins. Five were walk-offs and the other two were shutouts. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for one more set at Innovative Field in July.

TV TIME- Tonight's game will be broadcast in NEPA on WQMY-MyTV. Pregame begins at 6:30 P.M. and DJ Eberle will join RailRiders broadcaster Adam Marco for the call.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Seattle 3-2 in the rubber match of their set. Aaron Judge hit his 15th homer of the season as the Yankees came back from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the sixth, the seventh and the eighth innings... Somerset and Portland were rained out again. The clubs have a double scheduled today to make up Tuesday's postponement and will play Wednesday's game in June... Hudson Valley was also rained out. The Renegades and Aberdeen IronBirds have a twinbill on tap tonight... Tampa swept a doubleheader with Palm Beach, winning 9-2 and 12-4.







