Fletcher's Highlight Reel Catch Sparks Knights in 7-1 Win
May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Dominic Fletcher made arguably the catch of the year for the Charlotte Knights and the pitching staff did the rest as the Knights defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 7-1 on Thursday night. Fletcher made an incredible diving catch that saved a pair of runs in the first inning. Charlotte went on to dominate the rest of the game.
The Stripers pushed an early run across with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. A line drive to deep right-centerfield threatened to score two more Gwinnett runs but Fletcher raced towards the warning track and hauled in the baseball with an all-out diving effort.
Fletcher then pulled the Knights level at 1-1 with a two-out RBI single in the top of the fifth inning. Colson Montgomery doubled to give Charlotte the lead and Corey Julks capped the two-out rally with an RBI single. Charlotte led 3-1 after five.
The Knights added four more runs in the top of the eighth. Oscar Colas connected with a two-run single and Mongomery netted his second double of the game that scored two more. Julks, Montgomery, and Andre Lipcius all finished with a multi-hit game. Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-3 in his first Triple-A rehab appearance with the Stripers.
The pitching for Charlotte was excellent. Gwinnett did not score over the contest's final eight innings. Evan McKendry worked 3.2 impressive frames in his second start with the Knights. Justin Dunn and Chris Rodriguez each delivered a solid relief outing while Adisyn Coffey and James Karinchak finished off the Stripers with a scoreless inning down the stretch.
The win moves the Knights back to .500 on the season with a 21-21 overall record. Charlotte now boasts a two games to one lead in the series and has won four of their last five games. The set against Gwinnett continues on Friday night with the first pitch slated for 7:05pm ET.
