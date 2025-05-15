Norfolk Falls In Suspended Game, Walks Off Second Game

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (15-26) played two games against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (26-16) on Thursday at Harbor Park. Norfolk lost a suspended game into today, 12-6, but would come back and take game two, 5-4, in a walk-off victory.

After 12 minutes of play last night, the game was delayed 1 hour, 10 minutes. It was then decided to suspend that game until today, picking up the game in the middle of the bottom half of the first. Jacksonville took the game early, scoring 11 unanswered runs through the top of the fifth inning including two five-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings. Norfolk broke the shutout in the bottom of the fifth after Vimael Machín hit a bases-load triple to make it an 11-3 game.

Jacksonville scored one more run in the seventh inning to cap their 12-run effort. Norfolk's offense produced their final runs in the eighth and ninth innings, starting with an RBI groundout in the eight. Two runs scored in the ninth on RBI doubles by Dylan Beavers and Coby Mayo. Beavers led the Tides offense on the day, going 4-for-5 with two runs and the RBI double in the 12-6 loss.

It was a much closer game two, which was scheduled for seven innings of play. Samuel Basallo got things started by blasting a two-run homer in the first, his third of the series and the seventh homer overall this season. Jacksonville took the lead back in the third with four runs, highlighted by an RBI double by Andrew Pintar. The Tides managed to cut their lead in the fourth when Jordyn Adams knocked an RBI single. It almost tied the game, but right fielder Jakob Marsee threw out Luis Vázquez at the plate after trying to score from second.

Into the bottom of the seventh, Mayo came in to pinch hit for Norfolk and knocked a double. Dylan Carlson followed by blasting a walk-off two-run homer. That completed the comeback in a 5-4 victory. Game four of the series starts tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 8.00) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk, while RHP Janson Junk (3-3, 2.90) is the probable for Jacksonville.







