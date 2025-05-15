Horwitz Homers as Indy Takes Down Louisville, 7-4

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians overcame an early deficit with a three-run first inning and staved off a comeback attempt by the Louisville Bats en route to a 7-4 win on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field.

After the Bats (19-22) knotted the game at three in the top of the fifth, Spencer Horwitz led off the bottom of the frame with a single and advanced to second on a Nick Solak groundout. Liover Peguero followed with an RBI single off of Sam Benschoter (L, 2-1) to push the Indians (23-17) ahead.

After a two-run top of the first from the Bats, the Indians immediately responded as Billy Cook drove in a run with a single and DJ Stewart added two more with an RBI single of his own one batter later. Indy added some insurance in the later innings as Nick Solak came around to score after a leadoff double in the seventh and Matt Fraizer and Spencer Horwitz each added a run on the board with solo homers in the eighth.

Carson Fulmer, Dauri Moreta, Drake Fellows (W, 4-0), Ryder Ryan and Isaac Mattson only allowed one earned run in 8.2 innings of work out of Indy's bullpen.

Solak led the way for Indy's offense, recording his team-leading fifth three-hit game of the season to improve his International League-leading batting average to .393 (44-for-112), while Horwitz, Liover Peguero and Nick Yorke each tacked on multiple hits of their own. Billy Cook also recorded his second consecutive game with multiple RBI, bringing his total to five across the past two games.

Indianapolis looks to secure a series victory and its seventh straight win over Louisville in game four of their six game set on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Thomas Harrington (1-3, 5.40 ERA) will take the bump for his sixth start of the season with Indy while the Bats have not yet named a starter.







