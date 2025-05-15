Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: May 20-25

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Bats are back at Louisville Slugger Field next week to host the Gwinnett Stripers! The week will be packed full of fun, including a Memorial Day celebration, Halfoween, and Friend and Family Night!

In their fifth home series of the season from Tuesday, May 20 to Sunday, May 25, the Bats take on the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. It will be the first time that the teams face off this season, with the Bats set to make a trip to Gwinnett in the middle of August. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, with Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday's games on Sports Talk 790 AM, and with Wednesday and Saturday's games on Talk Radio 1080. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

This homestand will feature popular fan promotions like Kids Day and Senior Day, as well as deals on concessions and a special Memorial Day Weekend celebration. The homestand will also feature a fireworks show to cap off Saturday night's fun!

Tuesday, May 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands!

Wednesday, May 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's ballgame, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, May 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 sixteen-ounce Pepsi products!

Friday, May 23 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

502 Fridays: On select Fridays throughout the season, the Bats will be wearing special 502 Connect jerseys!

Memorial Day Weekend Celebration: Take in a night of baseball as we pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for our country. As part of military appreciation, all active/former military members and their immediate family can receive free outfield reserved tickets to Friday's game by showing military ID at the box office!

Friends & Family Night: With purchase of a special ticket package, receive four reserved tickets to the game, hats, hotdogs and sodas! Ticket package must be purchased in advance.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Gametime Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Coors Lights, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 frozen margaritas and margarita cocktails, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Saturday, May 24 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Halfoween: Wear your best costumes and join us pregame for trick-or-treating around the ballpark! Be sure to enter our Halfoween contest to win awesome Bats prizes!

Party @ the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyard Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the conclusion of the game as we light up the sky with a fireworks show, presented by Kentucky Beef Council!

Sunday, May 25 - Louisville Bats vs. Gwinnett Stripers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: All kids are invited to join us for every Sunday home game for Kids Day, featuring specially priced tickets that come with a free kids meal (one per child). Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Philly's Best Non-Alcoholic Slushies: Stop by the Philly's Best stand at the top of section 124 along the third-base line each Sunday home game for $4 non-alcoholic slushies, presented by Philly's Best Frozen Desserts!

Kids Run the Bases: To finish up a fun-filled homestand, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases after the game.

