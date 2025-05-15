Iowa Sweeps Saints in Today's Doubleheader

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs swept the St. Paul Saints in today's doubleheader with a score of 8-2 to conclude the first game then won game two with a score of 8-7 in extras as Matt Shaw hit a two-run walk-off homer.

GAME ONE: IOWA 8, ST. PAUL 2

The I-Cubs got on the board first as James Triantos hit a three-run double, his seventh double of the season, and scored Owen Caissie, Jonathon Long, and Christian Franklin for the early 3-0 lead.

Iowa extended its lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning as runs from Caissie, Carlos Perez, Franklin, and Triantos all had three consecutive hits to drive in four runs for the large lead.

St. Paul answered back with their only runs of the game with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning and cut the lead to 7-2.

Perez ripped a solo homer, his fourth of the season, to left field for an insurance run and extended the lead back to 8-2 for the final score.

Triantos finished the day going 2-of-3 with a double and drove in four RBIs on the day.

Connor Noland earned a team-leading fourth win of the season as he allowed two runs on six hits and punched out eight batters on the day. Noland earned his third quality start of the season as well.

GAME TWO: IOWA 8, ST. PAUL 7 (FINAL/8)

Starting off the second game of the doubleheader, Matt Shaw ripped a lead-off homer, first-of-two homers on the day, as he gave Iowa the early 1-0 lead. That was Shaw's third homer of the season.

The Saints scored five unanswered runs in the third and seventh inning as a double, a wild pitch, a single, a sacrifice fly, and a triple put St. Paul up 5-1.

But the I-Cubs did not give up as the bottom of the seventh inning came around and Iowa put up four runs off of a Long double, his ninth of the season, and scored Caissie. Reese McGuire ripped his third homer of the season for a two-run homer as the deficit was cut down to one. Perez came into pinch-hit for the injured Franklin and crushed his second homer of the day and tied the game 5-5 heading into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Saints took back the lead on a double from Mickey Gasper which scored two runs as the St. Paul lead was 7-5 heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Iowa stormed back in the bottom of the eighth inning as Chase Strumpf joined the home run party and crushed a two-run homer to right center field for a 7-7 game. In the next at-bat, Shaw hit a solo shot to right center field and walked it off for the I-Cubs 8-7. That was Shaw's second homer of the game and fourth of the season.

The Iowa Cubs continue the seven-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Friday, May 16 as first pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Peter Solomon will take the mound for Iowa.







