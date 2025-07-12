SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 12, 2025

July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (5-11, 35-54) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-3, 50-37)

July 12, 2025 | Game 88 | Home Game 48 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Anders Tolhurst (3-4, 5.63) vs. RH Erick Leal (4-7, 6.24)

Tolhurst: Allowed 2 R on 4 H over 5.0 IP in 7/06 Loss @ ROC with 6 K & 1 BB (3-1 Red Wings)

Leal: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 6.0 IP in 7/06 Win vs. LHV with 3 K & 2 BB (9-6 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 11, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 10-1 Friday night at PNC Field. Allan Winans carried a perfect game into the fifth and was backed by a pair of three-run homers from Spencer Jones and T.J. Rumfield, leading the RailRiders to their sixth win in a row.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. With runners on the corners, Rumfield launched a three-run homer 392 feet over the right field wall, giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. The RailRiders exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth, sending all nine batters to the plate. Nicky Lopez walked to lead off the frame, advancing to third on a Jose Rojas double. With runners in scoring position, Lopez crossed on a fielder's choice off the bat of Andrew Velazquez for a four-run advantage. Duke Ellis roped an RBI base hit to plate Rojas to pull ahead 5-0. With one out and two runners aboard, Jones cleared the bases with a 404-foot three-run blast to right center field for an 8-0 cushion. In the sixth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied two more runs to extend the advantage. After Jones singled and Everson Pereira walked, consecutive RBI base hits from Rumfield and Jeimer Candelario put the RailRiders up 10-0.

Buffalo broke up the shutout bid in the seventh inning when Alan Roden scored on a Yohendrick Pinango sacrifice fly for a 10-1 margin.

Winans (9-0) pitched 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Winans retired the first 13 batters he faced in the victory. Kloffenstein (1-3) tossed 3.1 frames, surrendering eight runs on eight hits in the loss.

BISONS IN TOWN- The RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons this week, marking the first series of the year between the longtime opponents. The Yankees and Blue Jays top affiliates did not meet in the first half of the season, but battle 18 times during the second half of the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the 2024 set 16-7 and leads the all-time series 250-215 dating back to the Triple-A alliance days. This is the only series between the clubs at PNC Field. Each of the last 12 meetings will take place at Sahlen Field.

50! Friday night's victory was the RailRiders fiftieth win of the year. The club accomplished the feat in game 87 of the season; six games faster than last year when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went on to win the second-most games in franchise history. Al Pedrique's 2016 91-win team won its fiftieth game in game 82. Marc Bombard's 2002 91-win Red Barons club reached the benchmark in game 81.

100- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added two home runs to its total Friday, putting the club at an even 100 so far this season. Home run number 100 last year came in game 90 when Jose Rojas hit a first-inning homer against Blade Tidwell at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.

FIRST- With a win Thursday and Syracuse's loss, the RailRiders took over first place in the International League for the first time this season. At no point during the first half did Scranton/Wilkes-Barre share even part of the lead.

LEAL'S LATEST- Erick Leal is 3-0 in the second half with a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings of work. The right-hander has 16 strikeouts over five walks since the half began in three starts, all at PNC Field. Leal has reeled off back-to-back quality starts.

DOUBLE FIGURE FUN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has reached double digits in runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season. In fact, the club has not scored 10 runs or more twice in any one series this season until this week against Buffalo.

NEW LEADER- T.J. Rumfield leads the RailRiders with 60 runs batted in, having surpassed Jose Rojas (55) atop the chart with seven over his last two games. Rojas took the team lead with his three-homer, eight-RBI day on May 1 at Syracuse, and no one passed him for 72 days. Rumfield's 60 have come in 80 games this season. The first baseman drove in 71 over 114 games last year.

RUNNING RAMPANT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has stolen 11 bases in 12 chances during the first four games of this series against Buffalo, including seven last night. The franchise record for steals in a single game is nine, set August 14, 2024... against the Bisons. Entering play tonight, the RailRiders are fifth in the IL with 123 stolen bases.

THIS IS WHAT YOU CAME FOR- Spencer Jones has reached safely in all 12 of his Triple-A games since a promotion on June 27 and hit home runs in half of those games. The Yankees' #2 prospect has hit 22 home runs over 61 games played between Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, good for third-most in Minor League Baseball and only two off the lead.

SO GOOD- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 25-8 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then with the second-best ERA at 3.56. Thirteen hits on Friday bumped the club's average to .274 since June 3, tied for the best in the league with Indianapolis. Only two full season Minor League teams have more wins in that span. San Jose and Springfield have gone 27-7.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York shut out the Chicago Cubs 11-0. Carlos Rodon notched his tenth win and Cody Bellinger hit three home runs and drove in six to pace the Yankees to their fifth straight win... Somerset beat New Hampshire 5-3. Dylan Jasso and Cam Eden both homered to back the Patriots in their seventh straight win... Hudson Valley was victorious 4-3 at home against Asheville. Kiko Romero, Dillon Lewis and Tomas Frick all homered for the 'Gades sixth straight victory... Tampa fell 11-0 to Lakeland. Willy Montero had a pair of hits in the loss.







