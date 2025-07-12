Peterson Leads Way to Win Saturday Night
July 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers won a thriller on Saturday night, defeating their rivals from Louisville by a score of 3-2. Austin Peterson (1-1) outdueled Louisville's Aaron Wilkerson to pick up his first win at the Triple-A level. Columbus won on a wild play in the 9th inning, tagging out the would-be winning run at the plate to send the fans home happy.
Peterson struck out six over 6.2 innings, allowing just one run which crossed the plate after he had departed in the 7th.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 6th when Dayan Frias drove a RBI single into right field. Then it was Christmas in July when Jhonkensy Noel doubled in two more to give the Clippers a 3-0 lead.
In a key moment in the 7th, Andrew Misiaszek came on with the bases loaded and one out. He proceeded to strike out consecutive batters to get out of the jam.
The Clippers improve to 9-8 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 43-46 overall this season.
The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, concludes with Family Day on Sunday afternoon! Bring a family of six for just $18. Kids of all ages can run the bases following the game. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm.
